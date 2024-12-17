ETV Bharat / bharat

Cong MPs Express Solidarity With Bangladesh's Minorities With Message On Handbags

Several Congress MPs led by Priyanka Gandhi staged protest in Parliament premises on Monday also, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other opposition MPs takes part in a protest during ongoing Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other opposition MPs takes part in a protest during ongoing Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 48 minutes ago

New Delhi: Several Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh. The MPs protested with handbags which had 'Stand with minorities of Bangladesh' written on it. They raised slogans urging the government to ensure justice for minorities in Bangladesh.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag to Parliament on which it was written: "Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaiyon ke saath khade ho" (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh). This comes a day after she expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, carrying a handbag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it.

The MPs protested with handbags which had 'Stand with minorities of Bangladesh' written on it. (PTI)

Several Congress MPs led by Priyanka Gandhi had staged a protest in Parliament premises on Monday also, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi had sought the government's support for those who are in pain because of the attacks in Bangladesh.

"The government should raise the issue of atrocities against minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. It should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain," she had said.

New Delhi: Several Congress MPs, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Tuesday, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh. The MPs protested with handbags which had 'Stand with minorities of Bangladesh' written on it. They raised slogans urging the government to ensure justice for minorities in Bangladesh.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a cream-coloured handbag to Parliament on which it was written: "Bangladesh ke Hindu aur Isaiyon ke saath khade ho" (stand with the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh). This comes a day after she expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, carrying a handbag with 'Palestine' emblazoned on it.

The MPs protested with handbags which had 'Stand with minorities of Bangladesh' written on it. (PTI)

Several Congress MPs led by Priyanka Gandhi had staged a protest in Parliament premises on Monday also, demanding justice for Hindus and Christians facing atrocities in Bangladesh. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi had sought the government's support for those who are in pain because of the attacks in Bangladesh.

"The government should raise the issue of atrocities against minorities, both Hindus and Christians, in Bangladesh. It should discuss this with the Bangladesh government and support those who are in pain," she had said.

Last Updated : 48 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESS MPSPRIYANKA GANDHI VADRAPALESTINELOK SABHA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.