‘Opportunity For Healing’: Shashi Tharoor Backs President’s Rule In Manipur

New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday hoped that peace and normalcy would be restored in Manipur after the Lok Sabha adopted a statutory resolution confirming the imposition of President's Rule in the restive state.

“The Manipur discussion was essentially to approve the proclamation of the President's rule, and that happened peacefully without any fundamental disagreement... Let us hope that peace and normalcy will be restored,” Tharoor said.

The lower house adopted the statutory resolution after Home Minister Amit Shah moved it to get the LS nod to the presidential proclamation for the president's rule in Manipur.

Tharoor questioned the timing of the Manipur discussion, which was taken at 2 am following a marathon 14-hour debate on the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed late Wednesday. Shah moved the resolution for President’s Rule in Manipur at 2 am on April 3, but the discussion on Manipur lasted only 41 minutes, including a 9-minute response from the home minister.

“The biggest crisis we are facing today is that there has been an erosion of public trust in the state. The president's rule was proclaimed only because of a no-confidence motion prepared by the Manipur Congress,” Tharoor said.

The resolution was taken up after Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who also introduced the Waqf legislation as Minority Affairs Minister, urged the Speaker to begin the discussion on the President’s Rule in Manipur.

Despite the Opposition’s attempt to defer it to the next day, Speaker Om Birla called on Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to begin after Shah moved the resolution.

“We’ve all witnessed the horrors of Manipur, a slow-burning horror once the unrest began in May 2023 and continued for 21 months before the President’s rule was declared. During this time, we have seen at least 250 people having died, perhaps over 300,” Tharoor said in his Lok Sabha speech. The President’s Rule was announced in Manipur on February 13, but it was pending approval from the Parliament.

“Over 5,600 weapons and 6.5 lakh rounds of ammunition were looted from police armouries, and 70,000 people were displaced, many forced into relief camps,” he said.

Tharoor accused the government of failing to restore law and order despite repeated calls from the Congress to invoke President’s Rule. “I’m very sorry to see that it was only when the Chief Minister resigned on February 9, the state assembly had to reconvene by the 12th, but even though Article 174(1) of the Indian Constitution requires it, it wasn’t possible to convene the state assembly,” he added.

“The Congress party in Manipur had already prepared a no-confidence resolution. Even your ally, the NPP, withdrew support. But because the assembly couldn’t convene, since the government wouldn’t have survived a confidence vote, President’s Rule was imposed,” he said, terming it a “painful development” and “blot on the conscience of the nation”.

“Manipur has now seen President’s Rule imposed 11 times – the highest for any Indian state in 77 years,” Tharoor said.

“Decision-making power has been shifted from locally elected representatives to the central government and the governor appointed by the central government, and that is a very onerous responsibility at a time when, sadly, our prime minister has not gone to listen to the pain and trauma of the suffering people. Even the Supreme Court sent a delegation two weeks ago…,” he said, launching a sharp criticism.

He also highlighted the state’s underdevelopment, limited industrialisation, high unemployment rates, and inadequate infrastructure. He pointed to the growing issues of illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

“In 2023, a woman police officer resigned from her post, alleging the government and chief minister’s interference in drug investigations and sheltering drug lords,” Tharoor added.

In response, Shah called the Manipur crisis “a caste-based conflict between two communities over a High Court order”. He dismissed the portrayal of it as “a riot” or “terrorism”.

The home minister also rejected claims that the violence was due to the BJP rule. “I don’t want to say in the House that ‘There was so much violence during your time, so much violence during our time, there has been less violence in our time’… There should not be any violence at all. But an attempt has been made to create a picture to show that communal violence has taken place only during the rule of the BJP… In Manipur, communal violence took place in 1993. The Naga-Kuki conflict lasted five years… 750 people died, and sporadic incidents continued for a decade.”

The central government took swift action by deploying forces and initiating discussions with both communities. “We are also trying to find a way out of this, but the first concern is to establish peace. There has not been a single death in the last four months. Two have been injured, and the situation is under government control. I do not say that it is satisfactory. As long as the displaced people stay in camps, there is no question of being satisfied,” he added.

“The Congress party does not have enough MLAs to bring a no-confidence motion. Our Chief Minister resigned. Then, the governor discussed with 37 members of the BJP, six of the NPP, five of the NPF, one of the JD(U), and five of the Congress. When the majority members said that they were not in a position to form the government, the Cabinet recommended President’s Rule,” Shah said, refuting claims that the BJP government in Manipur had lost its majority.