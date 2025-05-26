Tharoor-Led All-Party Delegation To Visit Panama On Tuesday

Panama City: An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will visit Panama from Tuesday to convey India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The delegation will reach here from Guyana.

During the three-day visit, the delegation will interact with Panamanian leadership and key interlocutors from the media, strategic community, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Panama, the Embassy of India in Panama, Nicaragua and Costa Rica posted on X.

It will underline India's strong message of unity and brotherhood as well as India's collective resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism, it said. The delegation members include Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Gants Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and India’s former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

As part of India’s diplomatic outreach, seven multi-party delegations are travelling to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.