Congress MP Seeks Discussion in LS on Cash Discovery At Delhi HC Judge's Home

New Delhi: Congress member Hibi Eden on Tuesday demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the alleged discovery of large sums of unaccounted cash at the residence of a sitting Delhi High Court judge, terming the incident as "extremely disheartening".

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Eden called for discussion in the House to find robust and cogent solutions to ensure greater judicial accountability and transparency in the country.

"The entire country is shocked by the alleged discovery of large sums of unaccounted cash at the residence of a sitting Delhi High Court judge. The Supreme Court has constituted an in-house probe to look into the incident," the Lok Sabha member from Ernakulam said.

The Congress member asserted that the judiciary was the most important pillar of a democracy and it was very important that it was free from corruption.

"The incident is extremely disheartening and clearly tarnished the faith of common people of the country in the judicial system," Eden said.