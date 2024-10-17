ETV Bharat / bharat

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti: Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Mandir Marg Temple, Recalls The 'Right Path'

He said Maharishi Valmiki had given society the message of religion, truth and morality through his great book, which is relevant today.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 55 minutes ago

Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Temple
Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Temple (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: On Thursday, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Temple in Mandir Marg, Delhi, on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Gandhi expressed his reverence for Maharishi Valmiki and recalled the ideals of the hermit's magnum opus, the Ramayana. He interacted with the priest to learn about their well-being.

He said Maharishi Valmiki had given society the message of religion, truth and morality through his great book, which is relevant today. His ideals and teachings always inspire us to follow the right path.

Gandhi accepting a gift from the temple priest
Gandhi accepting a gift from the temple priest (ETV Bharat)

"Best wishes to all of you on the birth anniversary of the creator of the epic Ramayana, Adi Kavi Maharishi Valmiki ji. This morning, on this auspicious occasion, I visited the Valmiki temple in Delhi. Mahatma Gandhi had spent a lot of time with the Valmiki community in this complex - I stayed for some time at Bapu Niwas and gained inspiration. Salute to the great ascetic Maharishi Valmiki ji who showed humanity the path of truth, justice and harmony with love and compassion," he wrote in his X handle.

The LoP congratulated the compatriots and wished peace and harmony in society. Gandhi was in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday to attend Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony. Without directly blaming anybody, he expressed concern that democracy was snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

