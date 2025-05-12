Congress MP Questions Claim Of Religious Identity Confirmation By Terrorists During Pahalgam Attack

Barmer: Congress MP Ummed Ram Beniwal on Monday showered plaudits on the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, saying the whole country is proud of them. However, he stoked a controversy by saying there was no evidence that terrorists killed tourists in Pahalgam only after confirming their religious identities.

Questioning the ceasefire, the MP from Barmer-Jaisalmer-Balotara constituency said people don't like the mediation of a third country, like the US, and they all are remembering former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"India has always been a peace-loving country. The enemy attacked innocent people, which led to anger building up in the entire nation. The retaliatory action by the army is praiseworthy. The whole country is proud of their valour and bravery in giving a befitting reply to Pakistan," Beniwal told the media outside the circuit house in Barmer.

"The government has accepted that it is making mistakes somewhere. If it was done after asking about religion, then it is very wrong. But there is no confirmation that the bullets were fired after confirming the religion or caste of the victims, and their wives were told to tell Modi about it. This propaganda is happening differently, which should not have happened," he added.

On the mediation issue, he said, "Ceasefire must happen, as India has always believed in peace. We didn't launch the operation on our own, but the enemy nation compelled us to do so. It was necessary to wipe out terrorism. However, the rumour of the possible interest of a third country in mediation for a ceasefire has been doing the rounds on social media. The press note came after US President Donald Trump said they explained to both countries that there should be a ceasefire."

"People did not like the mediation by a third country. We remember former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at this time, who had indomitable courage and bravery. During the 1971 war, America had threatened us with its most powerful 'Seventh Fleet' to stop the war. But the Iron Lady did not budge. This time, it should have been done by mutual discussion and not under the pressure of America," he added.