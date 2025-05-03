ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Writes To Government On Issues Faced By Tribals In Wayanad

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to Rural Development and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about the critical issues faced by tribal communities in Wayanad, including a lack of road connectivity and irrigation facilities.

In her letter, Vadra emphasised the urgent need to provide connectivity to over 3,200 tribal settlements in Wayanad under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-IV.

While the scheme prioritises connectivity for tribal-majority villages in aspirational districts, its current eligibility criteria -- requiring a minimum population of 500 and over 50 per cent Scheduled Tribes -- leaves most of Wayanad's tribal settlements ineligible, she said.