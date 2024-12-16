ETV Bharat / bharat

In Solidarity With Palestinians, Priyanka Carries Bag Emblazoned With 'Palestine' To Parliament

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi was seen carrying a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine", including a watermelon seen as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during ongoing Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during ongoing Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: In a show of support for the people of Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday carried a bag to Parliament that had "Palestine" emblazoned on it. The Congress general secretary has been raising her voice against Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing solidarity with Palestinians.

Gandhi was seen carrying a handbag emblazoned with the word "Palestine" and Palestinian emblems, including a watermelon -- seen as a symbol of Palestinian solidarity. Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, had last week called on Gandhi to congratulate the Congress leader on her recent election victory from Kerala's Wayanad.

In June, Gandhi slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what she had said were the Israel government's "genocidal actions" in Gaza, as she accused him and his government of "barbarism". The Congress general secretary's remarks had come after Netanyahu defended Israel's ongoing war in Gaza in a speech to the US Congress.

Gandhi had said it was no longer enough to speak up for the civilians, mothers, fathers, doctors, nurses, aid workers, journalists, teachers, writers, poets, senior citizens and the thousands of innocent children who were being wiped out day after day by the "horrific genocide" taking place in Gaza.

"It is the moral responsibility of every right-thinking individual, including all those Israeli citizens who do not believe in hatred and violence, and every government in the world to condemn the Israeli government's genocidal actions and force them to stop," she had said in a post on X. Their actions are unacceptable in a world that professes civility and morality, Gandhi had said.

