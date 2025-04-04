Congress MP Moves Supreme Court Against Waqf Amendment Bill, Cites Constitutional Violations

New Delhi: Congress MP Mohammad Jawed has moved to the Supreme Court after Parliament passed the Waqf Bill. The Waqf bill is the second major controversial change that the BJP has pushed to implement after triple talaq became illegal in 2019.

The plea filed by Jawed said this present petition is being preferred against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, because it violates rights enshrined under Articles 14, 15, 25, 26, 29, and 300A of the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament as a "watershed moment" that would give a voice to the marginalised in the Muslim community and boost transparency in the management of Waqf properties. The Waqf bill, which gives the government power in the door in regulating Waqf properties, was passed by both Houses after marathon debates stretching well past midnight over two days.

Jawed was also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The plea submitted that the Act discriminates against the Muslim community by imposing restrictions that are not present in the governance of other religious endowments.

“For instance, while Hindu and Sikh religious trusts continue to enjoy a degree of self-regulation, the amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995, disproportionately increase state intervention in Waqf affairs. Such differential treatment amounts to a violation of Article 14 in addition to the introduction of arbitrary classifications that lack a reasonable nexus to the objectives sought to be achieved, making it impermissible under the doctrine of manifest arbitrariness, as held in State of West Bengal v. Anwar Ali Sarkar (1952)”, said the plea.

The plea submitted that the Act introduces restrictions on the creation of Waqfs based on the duration of one’s religious practice. “Such a limitation is unfounded in Islamic law, custom or precedent and infringes upon the fundamental right to profess and practice religion under Article 25. Additionally, the restriction discriminates against individuals, who have recently converted to Islam and wish to dedicate property for religious or charitable purposes, thereby violating Article 15," said the plea.

The plea submitted that the Act omits the concept of Waqf-by-User, and the doctrine of Waqf-by-User has been duly affirmed in M Siddiq v Suresh Das, (2019), wherein it was held that a property may attain the status of Waqf through long-standing religious use.

“By removing this provision, the Act disregards established legal principles and limits the ability of the Waqf Tribunal to recognise properties as Waqf based on historical usage, thereby violating Article 26, which guarantees religious denominations the right to manage their affairs”, said the plea.

The plea said amendment to the composition of the Waqf Board and the Central Waqf Council mandates the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf administrative bodies, which is an unwarranted interference in religious governance unlike Hindu religious endowments, which remain exclusively managed by Hindus under various state enactments.

“The enhanced role of State authorities in the Waqf administration impinges on the right of the Muslim community to manage its institutions. The Act shifts key administrative functions, such as the power to determine the nature of Waqf properties, from the Waqf Board to the District Collector. This transfer of control from religious institutions to government officials dilutes the autonomy of Waqf management and contravenes Article 26(d)”, said the plea.

The plea said the Act also modifies the dispute resolution process by altering the composition and powers of Waqf tribunals and reducing the representation of individuals with expertise in Islamic law, influencing the adjudication of Waqf-related disputes. “It is submitted that this change disproportionately affects willingness to resort to legal recourse through specialized tribunals, in contrast to the robust protections provided to other religious institutions under their respective endowment laws”, said the plea.

The plea argued that these amendments undermine property rights protected under Article 300A. “By expanding State control over Waqf assets, limiting the ability of individuals to dedicate property for religious purposes, and subjecting Waqf properties to heightened scrutiny, the Act goes against this Hon’ble Court’s decision in Ratilal Panachand Gandhi v. The State of Bombay (1954) wherein it was held that transferring control of religious property to secular authorities is an infringement of religious and property rights”, said the plea.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also moved the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.