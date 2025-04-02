ETV Bharat / bharat

Waqf Bill Brought To Disenfranchise Minorities And Divide Indian Society, INDIA Bloc Opposes It: Gogoi in LS

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi speaks in the house during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday called the Waqf (Amendment) bill an attack on the basic structure of the Constitution and said the INDIA bloc will oppose the proposed changes to the existing Waqf Act.

Speaking in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the bill tabled by the government on Wednesday, Gogoi said it had been introduced to "defame minorities, disenfranchise them and divide the Indian society".

"This bill is an attack on the basic structure of our Constitution, an attack on our federal structure, and has four primary objectives: to dilute the Constitution, to defame minority communities, to divide Indian society, and to disenfranchise minorities," he alleged.

"The claim that the 2013 UPA government did not act on this issue is false. Repeated allegations have been made," Gogoi said, questioning the necessity of the amendments. He further argued that the bill had not been adequately discussed with minority representatives.

"In 2023, four meetings of the Minority Commission were held, and yet, there was no mention of the need for a Waqf amendment bill. I ask the government - was this bill drafted by the Minority Affairs Ministry or some other department?" The opposition MP also raised concerns over Clause 3, which defines individuals practising Islam.

"Minorities are now being forced to prove their religious identity with certificates. Tomorrow, will people from other faiths also have to do this? This is against Article 26 of the Constitution," he said.

"Which community do you want to mislead? The same community that fought for India's independence? The community that sacrificed alongside Mangal Pandey in 1857? You want to tarnish the reputation of a community in which 2 lakh ulema were martyred? You seek to defame the community that supported us during the Quit India Movement? You want to stain the name of the community that supported the Dandi March on April 6, 1930?" Gogoi said.

"You wish to malign the community that opposed the British policy of divide and rule in 1926? You aim to taint the community whose leader, Maulana Hussain Ahmad Madani, demanded complete independence?" he added.

Gogoi also accused the government of spreading misinformation about the bill's impact on women's rights. "There is an attempt to create the illusion that the existing law discriminates against women. In reality, the law already has provisions for the protection and empowerment of women, including widows," he said.