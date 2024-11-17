ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Moves ECI Against BJP's 'Communal' And 'Divisive' Campaign In Jharkhand

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking stern action against the BJP for allegedly continuing its "communal and divisive" campaign in Jharkhand, days before the second and final phase of Assembly elections scheduled in the state on November 20.

In the complaint registered with the poll panel, the second in a week, Congress General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh accused Jharkhand BJP of spreading "false and misleading" information on social media. He also alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was indulging in such a divisive campaign despite the registration of a criminal case in this regard.

Sharing the complaint in a post on X, Ramesh said it was the party's second complaint to the ECI against "BJP's false, misleading, and communal" social media posts uploaded on the party's official Facebook and X handles.

"Despite the registration of a criminal case, the BJP has not taken down its earlier social media posts. They are clearly continuing with their communal and divisive campaign in Jharkhand with impunity," the Congress leader alleged.

"We hope the ECI takes strict action against the BJP officials, including their social media in-charge," he added. In the complaint, Ramesh said he was writing to bring to light instances of "continued and egregious violations of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as well as extant electoral law being committed by BJP's Jharkhand unit through its official X account, '@BJP4Jharkhand', and Facebook account, 'BJP Jharkhand'."

In a memorandum submitted to the ECI earlier, the Congress had complained against the "malicious, defamatory, and divisive" social media posts put up by the BJP's Jharkhand Unit.

"Pursuant to our complaint, an FIR was registered against the said social media post. However, the post against which the complaint was filed is still there in the public domain," Ramesh claimed.

The Congress leader also claimed that despite the registration of a criminal case, the BJP and its Jharkhand unit have failed to take down the posts from their social media handles.

"This makes either of two things clear -- the BJP and its state unit in their goal to promote divisive election agenda have purposely failed to take down these social media posts; or the BJP and its state unit have disregarded not only all electoral norms, but the authority of this Commission as well," the complaint read.