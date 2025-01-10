Congress Mocks PM Modi Over His 'I Am Human' Remark

Hyderabad: Congress on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "I am a human remark" saying it was a "damage control" by the former Gujarat Chief Minister.

Eight months ago, PM Modi during an interview with a news channel said, "I felt till the time my mother was alive that I was born biologically. After my mother passed away... after I clubbed all the experiences, I am convinced... the leftists will mock me for it...I am convinced that God has sent me. I am not born biologically...the God wanted some work to be done by me..."

However, in a recent podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the Prime Minister accepted that he was a "human".

Modi said it has been his life's mantra that he may make mistakes but he will not do anything wrong out of bad intentions. "When I became (Gujarat) chief minister I said I will not spare any effort to work hard. I will not do anything for myself. And, thirdly, I am human and I can make mistakes. But I will not do anything wrong out of bad intentions. I have made it a mantra of my life. Mistakes are inevitable. I must have made mistakes. I am a human too, not a god," the Prime Minister added.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh took a dig at PM Modi. In a post on X along with two videos, Ramesh wrote,"This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control."

Ramesh also slammed the Narendra Modi-led government over the state of the economy. In a separate post, Ramesh added, "While the non-biological PM is rediscovering that he is a human after all, foreign investors in our stock markets have ushered in 2025 by taking out $2 billion just in the past six days. This shows: 1. The growing impact of our weak macro fundamentals - stagnant wages, faltering private investment, slowdown in consumption growth 2. ⁠Complete lack of investor confidence in India’s financial markets, after disclosures about the SEBI Chairperson’s conflicts of interests 3. India’s continuing decline as a destination for foreign investment - direct or indirect - compared to other countries, including Vietnam and Malaysia 4. ⁠The rupee hitting new lows against the dollar day after day which increases currency risks."