Congress Mocks PM Modi Over His 'I Am Human' Remark

Hyderabad: Congress on Monday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "I am a human remark" saying it was a "damage control" by the former Gujarat Chief Minister.
Eight months ago, PM Modi during an interview with a news channel said, "I felt till the time my mother was alive that I was born biologically. After my mother passed away... after I clubbed all the experiences, I am convinced... the leftists will mock me for it...I am convinced that God has sent me. I am not born biologically...the God wanted some work to be done by me..."
However, in a recent podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the Prime Minister accepted that he was a "human".
This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control pic.twitter.com/hBPp5QJl0Y— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) January 10, 2025
Modi said it has been his life's mantra that he may make mistakes but he will not do anything wrong out of bad intentions. "When I became (Gujarat) chief minister I said I will not spare any effort to work hard. I will not do anything for myself. And, thirdly, I am human and I can make mistakes. But I will not do anything wrong out of bad intentions. I have made it a mantra of my life. Mistakes are inevitable. I must have made mistakes. I am a human too, not a god," the Prime Minister added.
Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh took a dig at PM Modi. In a post on X along with two videos, Ramesh wrote,"This from a man who proclaimed his non-biological status just eight months back. This is clearly damage control."
Ramesh also slammed the Narendra Modi-led government over the state of the economy. In a separate post, Ramesh added, "While the non-biological PM is rediscovering that he is a human after all, foreign investors in our stock markets have ushered in 2025 by taking out $2 billion just in the past six days. This shows: 1. The growing impact of our weak macro fundamentals - stagnant wages, faltering private investment, slowdown in consumption growth 2. Complete lack of investor confidence in India’s financial markets, after disclosures about the SEBI Chairperson’s conflicts of interests 3. India’s continuing decline as a destination for foreign investment - direct or indirect - compared to other countries, including Vietnam and Malaysia 4. The rupee hitting new lows against the dollar day after day which increases currency risks."