Congress MLA Nana Patole Suspended For A Day From Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: Senior Congress MLA Nana Patole has been suspended from the Maharashtra Assembly for a day after he climbed the Speaker's podium on Tuesday.

62-year-old Patole is the former President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC). Patole represents the Sakoli constituency in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra and has been a former Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.

Immediately after the Question Hour, Patole demanded action against BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar and Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate for "insulting" farmers. He came on the podium and was seen arguing with Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The House was subsequently adjourned for five minutes.

When the proceedings reconvened, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at Patole, saying the Congress leader moved aggressively towards the Speaker, which is not right and is not expected from him. Patole should apologise, he said.