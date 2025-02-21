ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress MLA Devendra Yadav Released On Bail After Seven Months In Raipur Jail

Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, arrested in the Baloda Bazar arson case, was released from Raipur Jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail, with conditions.

Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, who was arrested in the Baloda Bazar arson case, was released from Raipur Central Jail on Friday.
Congress MLA Devendra Yadav (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 21, 2025, 8:18 PM IST

Baloda Bazar: Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, who was arrested in the Baloda Bazar arson case, was released from Raipur Central Jail on Friday. The Supreme Court had ordered his release on bail on Thursday. Following the court’s directive, the Bhilai Nagar MLA was freed this evening. As part of his bail conditions, Yadav must comply with the rules set by the court.

Devendra Yadav spent seven months and four days behind bars before being granted bail. Upon his release, he was greeted by party workers and Congress leaders.

A large crowd of Congress leaders and supporters gathered outside Raipur Central Jail to receive him. As soon as Yadav stepped out, workers began raising slogans in his honour. They garlanded him with flowers and distributed sweets to celebrate his release.

Anticipating a large gathering, the police had set up heavy barricades outside the jail and deployed security forces to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.

Who is Devendra Yadav?

  • Congress MLA from Bhilai Nagar
  • A young and dynamic leader of the Congress
  • Serving his second consecutive term as an MLA
  • Defeated BJP veteran Prem Prakash Pandey in the last election
  • Close to Bhupesh Baghel and Deepak Baij
  • Served as Mayor of Bhilai Municipal Corporation in 2016
  • Associated with the Rajiv Yuva Mitra Club scheme
  • Durg NSUI President (2009-2011)
  • NSUI State Election Officer in 2011
  • NSUI State Secretary (2011-2014)
  • Named as an accused in the Baloda Bazar arson case
  • Arrested on August 18, 2024, in connection with the case

