Congress MLA Devendra Yadav Released On Bail After Seven Months In Raipur Jail

Baloda Bazar: Congress MLA Devendra Yadav, who was arrested in the Baloda Bazar arson case, was released from Raipur Central Jail on Friday. The Supreme Court had ordered his release on bail on Thursday. Following the court’s directive, the Bhilai Nagar MLA was freed this evening. As part of his bail conditions, Yadav must comply with the rules set by the court.

Devendra Yadav spent seven months and four days behind bars before being granted bail. Upon his release, he was greeted by party workers and Congress leaders.

A large crowd of Congress leaders and supporters gathered outside Raipur Central Jail to receive him. As soon as Yadav stepped out, workers began raising slogans in his honour. They garlanded him with flowers and distributed sweets to celebrate his release.