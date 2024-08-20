Congress Minister Banna Gupta's Statement Raises Political Temperature

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Congress leader and Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta, has launched a scathing attack on former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) veteran Champai Soren, labelling him as "Vibhishan".

In a press release, Gupta stated that Champai Soren, popularly known as 'Tiger of Kolhan' will be remembered in Jharkhand's history as "Vibhishan”, who betrayed the party and state that gave him everything. Banna Gupta accused Soren of attempting to topple the government and then seeking sympathy on social media when the truth began to surface.

"Whenever the history of Jharkhand will be written, Champai Soren's name will be remembered as Visbhishan, who betrayed the party that gave him everything. He tried to topple the government, but when the truth came out, he started posting on social media to gain sympathy," Health Minister Banna Gupta said in the press release.

Gupta also alleged that Champai Soren started to act as a dictator after taking over as the Chief Minister, taking decisions on his own and interfering in every department's affairs. He claimed that JMM supremo Shibu Soren (Guruji) gave Champai Soren ample political space, respect, and recognition, but Soren couldn't digest it.

"When our leader (Hemant Soren) was being released from jail, Champai Soren was busy in a cabinet meeting. History shows that when Lord Ram returned from exile, Bharat welcomed him and requested him to take the throne. But Champai Soren was busy taking decisions alone, which is a sign of dictatorship. At that time, even Congress and JMM ministers had raised questions in the cabinet. Didn't he feel like a dictator then?" Banna Gupta said.

"Champai Soren is trying to preach morality and gain sympathy but seems to have forgotten his own misdeeds. When the party and alliance were going through a tough time, he was trying to make deals with BJP leaders. When our leader was in jail, Champai Soren was promoting the central government's schemes on the front pages of newspapers, while the INDIA alliance opposed it across the country," he added. This attack comes amidst efforts by a section of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to reconcile with Champai Soren and other MLAs.

However, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed ignorance about the matter, stating that Champai Soren didn't discuss anything with him. Champai Soren served as chief minister after Hemant Soren's arrest in December last year and stepped down after Soren's release in June. Recently, Champai Soren's visit to Delhi sparked rumours of him being in contact with BJP leaders. Amid the speculation, he wrote on social media targeting party leaders for "humiliating" him. In the post he said that in the current scenario, he has been left with three options – retirement from politics, forming a separate organisation or joining another party.