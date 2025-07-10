Congress Miffed With Tharoor's Views, But Action Unlikely

New Delhi: Although the Congress is miffed over the recent provocations by its senior leader Shashi Tharoor, it is unlikely to precipitate a crisis by taking any action against him. Party insiders say Tharoor is a sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, where the Congress-led UDF is eyeing to take on the ruling LDF in the 2026 assembly elections. Hence, it would not be prudent to create an unnecessary crisis in the poll-bound state at this juncture.

Furthermore, Tharoor's public image of an articulate politician alongside the badge of a former senior UN official would also come in the way of any action by the grand old party, the insiders said.

Though Tharoor has been at odds with some senior Congress leaders in Kerala over the past years, his inclusion in the all-party delegations sent abroad by the Modi government to counter Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor had created unease within the party, which had not recommended the MP's name in the first place.

On his part, Tharoor welcomed the inclusion of his name in the list of delegates and later supported the government's line that Operation Sindoor was successful in its objective, which riled senior Congress functionaries. AICC communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh, who regularly attacked the government over the sudden ceasefire following Operation Sindoor, allegedly at the intervention of US President Donald Trump, noted that Tharoor's comments were his personal opinion and not the view of Congress.

The latest provocation came in the form of an article by Tharoor in the Malayalam daily Deepika on Thursday, in which he discussed the controversial Emergency imposed in 1975 during the tenure of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"Tharoor is a sitting MP and a senior leader of the party. He is a multi-faceted personality and expresses different views on different occasions. In Parliament, he vigorously questions the policies of the Modi government. But as a representative of the Centre abroad, he shared nationalist views. He occasionally writes articles in various publications. We are not concerned by all this. We are an old national party which believes in democracy when it comes to expression," AICC secretary in-charge of Kerala, PB Mohan, told ETV Bharat.

According to the AICC functionary, the Congress was instead focusing on strengthening the party ahead of next year’s assembly polls in Kerala. He rejected the notion that the BJP could take advantage of the situation and target the Congress weaponising Tharoor's views, particularly on the Emergency. "The BJP has no major presence in Kerala. As far as the Emergency is concerned, our senior leaders have already clarified their position on the issue. I don't think he is going to the BJP," said Mohan.

Kerala Congress unit chief Sunny Thomas, who said he was focused on next year's state elections, chose to sidestep the controversy around Tharoor's article. "It is for the central leadership to take a view on the issue, as he (Tharoor) is a CWC member. I don't want to comment on the issue. My focus is on the party and the next year's polls," Thomas told ETV Bharat.