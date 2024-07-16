ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Miffed Over Violence Against Party Workers in Tripura

New Delhi: Upset over recent incidents of violence against party workers in Tripura, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has deployed senior leaders and Lok Sabha MPs Tariq Anwar and Gaurav Gogoi to visit the state and submit a report even as the grand old party blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the attacks.

According to party insiders, the high command is concerned over the spread of state-sponsored violence from northeastern state Manipur to Tripura where Congress workers and leaders have been allegedly targeted by BJP-backed goons over the past years.

“The BJP-backed miscreants started house-to-house attacks and are threatening our workers in various parts of the state even since the Panchayat polls were announced. The BJP-sponsored violence aims to stop the Congress workers from filing nominations and unfairly influence the poll results in its favour. Those who want to contest the Panchayat polls for the Congress are being threatened to stay away,” AICC in-charge of Tripura Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.

According to Chodankar, after the Panchayat polls were announced on July 11, “Congress workers were attacked in various blocks like Kalyanpur, Mohanpur, Satchand, Tepania, Dukli, Salema and Bishalgarh and their houses were burnt by BJP-backed miscreants.”

The AICC functionary urged PM Modi to intervene in the matter. “I would urge PM Modi to ask his party workers to stop the violence and respect democracy, or else Tripura people will punish the saffron party as they did in Manipur,” Chodankar, also AICC in-charge of Manipur, said.

AICC in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar, who was earlier in-charge of Tripura, too, expressed concern over the recent spate of violence in the northeastern state and slammed the BJP.

“There is state-sponsored terrorism taking place in Manipur and Tripura. The BJP wants to take the country to a point of no return. There have been constant attacks on Congress workers in Tripura. The BJP was not satisfied with social strife in Manipur and now they are creating similar conditions in Tripura. The PM and HM are responsible for this,” said Kumar, a former IPS officer.