Congress Miffed Over SC Judge’s Remarks On Lop Rahul Gandhi’s China Comments

New Delhi: The Congress was miffed over the observations made by a Supreme Court judge over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s comments related to Chinese incursions in the border areas and wondered why the jurist had made the sarcastic remarks.
Justice Dipankar Datta, who was hearing a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, reportedly made the observations related to the Congress leader’s earlier remarks on 'Chinese occupying Indian land' and asked what stopped him from raising such issues in Parliament. “Do you have any credible material? If you are a true Indian, you would not say all these things,” the Judge said.
For years, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress party leaders have been alleging that large tracts of Indian territory had been taken by China, which deliberately violated the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in April 2020.
The provocation led to a serious confrontation between the two countries that has not fully de-escalated till date, even though a truce was reached last year. Since 2020, the Congress has been alleging that pm Modi gave a clean chit to China by saying no one had entered into Indian territory and has been seeking a debate in parliament over the LAC situation as well as the Centre’s China’s policy.
“We respect the judiciary, but the judge concerned should tell where should a true nationalist like the Leader of Opposition speak if he is not allowed to speak in parliament. When he tries to raise an important matter, his mic is put off. Moreover, he is a public figure and can express his views on matters of national importance even outside parliament," AICC in charge of Arunachal Pradesh Chella Kumar told ETV Bharat.
"Who will decide who is a national leader? Of course, the people of the country will decide that. LoP Rahul Gandhi has rightly made observations that our land has been taken over by China in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh and in Ladakh. All this information has been available in public domain for long. There was no need for the judge to make such sarcastic comments,” Kumar added.
Former MP and Arunachal Pradesh Congress chief Bosiram Siram expressed similar concerns and said that Chinese incursions in the border areas were a regular feature, something that the locals had been trying to deal with for years. Arunachal Pradesh shares a border with China, which has been making false claims over Indian territory over the past years.
“LoP Rahul Gandhi has not said anything wrong. Chinese incursions are a regular feature across the border areas in our state. Sometimes the Chinese troops come into our territory, and at times they encroach the no-man’s land. The locals have been trying to deal with the menace with the help of the Indian Army. The border passes through tough mountain terrain, and it is a real challenge guarding the boundary,” Siram said.
The senior Congress leader cited the remarks made by former BJP MP Tapir Gao earlier that Chinese incursions had taken place in the border state to point out that the problem had been there for years.
“The BJP lawmaker had made similar observations in the past, and the central government is aware of the problem. The Indian Army is managing the tough border. Why should the top court judge have an issue with the remarks made by our leader? When our leader had visited Ladakh last year, the locals had told him about Chinese incursions there,” said Siram.
According to a research paper prepared by the grand old party, on June 15, 2020, 20 Indian soldiers were killed by Chinese troops in the deadly Galwan Valley clashes along the LAC. On June 19, 2020, the prime minister said that "no one has intruded into our borders, nor is anyone present there", which was like a clean chit given to China, which put the blame on India during negotiations.
The party further noted whether the disengagement agreement of October 21, 2024, will restore the April 2020 status quo along the LAC and wondered if it was true that Indian patrolling teams in Depsang, Demchok, and Chumar now required Chinese consent to access their own patrolling points.
Further, the party asked if it was not correct that Indian patrolling teams were being prevented from accessing areas in Galwan, Hot Springs, and Pangong Lake due to “buffer zones”. Also, was it not widely reported in 2020 that approximately 1,000 square kilometres of territory in eastern Ladakh had come under Chinese control, including 900 square kilometres in Depsang.
The party further mentioned that the Superintendent of Police in Leh had presented a paper at the annual conference of Directors General of Police, stating that India had lost access to 26 out of 65 patrolling points in eastern Ladakh.
The Congress has also been pointing out that the trade imbalance in favour of China was against India’s interest and noted that Beijing had helped Pakistan during the May 7-10 Op Sindoor, which was launched to avenge the killing of 26 innocent tourists and one local by four pakistan sponsored terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s pahalgam on April 22.
AICC functionary Gurdeep Sappal said, “The Supreme Court judge said something new. He stated that if the Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has something to say, he should say it in Parliament; what’s the need to say it on social media? Now, even sharing thoughts with the public by the Leader of Opposition is starting to face objections.”
Read More