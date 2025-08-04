ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Miffed Over SC Judge’s Remarks On LoP Rahul Gandhi’s China Comments

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi attends the Annual Legal Conclave 2025, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday, August 2, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Congress was miffed over the observations made by a Supreme Court judge over Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s comments related to Chinese incursions in the border areas and wondered why the jurist had made the sarcastic remarks.

Justice Dipankar Datta, who was hearing a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, reportedly made the observations related to the Congress leader’s earlier remarks on 'Chinese occupying Indian land' and asked what stopped him from raising such issues in Parliament. “Do you have any credible material? If you are a true Indian, you would not say all these things,” the Judge said.

For years, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress party leaders have been alleging that large tracts of Indian territory had been taken by China, which deliberately violated the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in April 2020.

The provocation led to a serious confrontation between the two countries that has not fully de-escalated till date, even though a truce was reached last year. Since 2020, the Congress has been alleging that pm Modi gave a clean chit to China by saying no one had entered into Indian territory and has been seeking a debate in parliament over the LAC situation as well as the Centre’s China’s policy.

“We respect the judiciary, but the judge concerned should tell where should a true nationalist like the Leader of Opposition speak if he is not allowed to speak in parliament. When he tries to raise an important matter, his mic is put off. Moreover, he is a public figure and can express his views on matters of national importance even outside parliament," AICC in charge of Arunachal Pradesh Chella Kumar told ETV Bharat.

"Who will decide who is a national leader? Of course, the people of the country will decide that. LoP Rahul Gandhi has rightly made observations that our land has been taken over by China in the border state of Arunachal Pradesh and in Ladakh. All this information has been available in public domain for long. There was no need for the judge to make such sarcastic comments,” Kumar added.

Former MP and Arunachal Pradesh Congress chief Bosiram Siram expressed similar concerns and said that Chinese incursions in the border areas were a regular feature, something that the locals had been trying to deal with for years. Arunachal Pradesh shares a border with China, which has been making false claims over Indian territory over the past years.

“LoP Rahul Gandhi has not said anything wrong. Chinese incursions are a regular feature across the border areas in our state. Sometimes the Chinese troops come into our territory, and at times they encroach the no-man’s land. The locals have been trying to deal with the menace with the help of the Indian Army. The border passes through tough mountain terrain, and it is a real challenge guarding the boundary,” Siram said.

The senior Congress leader cited the remarks made by former BJP MP Tapir Gao earlier that Chinese incursions had taken place in the border state to point out that the problem had been there for years.