Congress Miffed Over RJD's Plan To Let AIMIM Join INDIA Bloc In Bihar

New Delhi: It seems Congress is miffed over the plan of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to let Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM join the INDIA bloc in Bihar, as it has stated that the move will be opposed ahead of the crucial assembly elections later this year.

According to Congress insiders, the grand old party views the AIMIM as the B-team of the BJP and believes the RJD's plan may actually harm the opposition alliance than helping it electorally. The Congress believes it has a national perspective on the AIMIM, which usually joins a state election to divide the non-BJP votes and indirectly helps the saffron party, and applying the principle in a state election may not be a good strategy.

The RJD has been a long-standing ally of the Congress but thinks more about a regional strategy as it is majorly dependent on the Muslim-Yadav support base. The RJD would not be happy over a scenario where the Congress gets traction among the Muslim voters in the state.

On the face of it, the RJD is pushing for AIMIM as the new player had won five seats and dented the Congress-RJD-Left parties alliance in the previous assembly elections in 2020.

Over the last few days, Akhtarul Iman, the state unit head of AIMIM, has been making overtures to the opposition parties to let them in so the "communal forces" in Bihar may be defeated in the coming elections.

AICC secretary in-charge of Bihar Devendra Yadav told ETV Bharat, "The INDIA bloc has a consultation mechanism headed by leader of the opposition Tejaswi Yadav. We would discuss the issue amongst the allies and then formulate a view."

Meanwhile, the state Congress leaders are miffed that the ally's plans are set to oppose it during the upcoming INDIA bloc consultations where they hope to get the support of the Left parties as well. Rahul Gandhi, who will be visiting Rajgir in Bihar on June 6, is likely to be briefed by the state leaders over the issue.

Congress Legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan was more forthright. "The RJD wants AIMIM to join the INDIA bloc but we are not convinced with the idea. We will oppose the proposal. For us, the AIMIM is a B-team of the BJP. We should not join hands with them for short-term benefits. We hope the Left parties too will share our concern," Khan told ETV Bharat.

In the 2020 polls, of the total 243 seats, the RJD was the single largest with 75 seats and 23.5 percent votes, the Congress garnered 19 seats with 9.6 percent votes; BJP got 74 seats with 19.8 percent votes, JD-U got 43 seats with 15.7 percent votes, the CPI-ML got 12 seats with 3.2 percent votes while others had won 19 seats.

Muslims constitute around 18 percent voters in Bihar and are considered influential due to their concentration on several seats. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier stated that his party planned to fight on 100 seats in Bihar and would target winning at least 24 of them in the border areas. In the 2020 assembly polls, the AIMIM had won five out of the 20 seats contested, getting 1.24 percent votes. Later, four of its MLAs joined the RJD.