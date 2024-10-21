Congress To Hold Meet To Brainstorm Over Ticket Distribution For Bypolls

Jaipur: As the poll bugle has been sounded, Rajasthan Congress in-charge landed in the capital city, Jaipur, on Monday to meet opposition leader Tikaram Julie and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara. Senior Congress leaders are expected to attend the coordination committee, chaired by Randhawa in the PCC war room, to brainstorm over the seat finalization after the BJP announced the names of six candidates.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, national general secretary Sachin Pilot, Bhanwar Jitender Singh, former assembly speaker CP Joshi, All India Congress Committee secretary and Rajasthan co-in-charge Chiranji Rao, Ritwik Makwana and Poonam Paswan will be present in the meeting.

The meeting is also expected to thrash out a strategy on the winnability of the candidates belonging to different casts for the upcoming bypolls. Congress is focusing on improving the ground situation to further strengthen its position in the assembly.

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara hinted at the same while talking to the media. The senior leaders are zeroing in on booth management along with entrusting responsibilities at the mandal level of the party on the lines of BJP. The roles will be finalized by Monday.

In the meeting, Randhawa will meet the three co-incharges regarding the assembly-wise victory statistics. The co-incharges will submit the feedback collected from the assembly and districts where by-elections were held, based on which the tickets would be finalised. A report, prepared by taking the opinion of local leaders and workers, will be tabled in the meeting to highlight the weak points of the opponent candidates on which the electioneering would be strategised.