Congress Chief Kharge To Firm Up Nationwide 'Vote Theft' Campaign With State In Charges On August 11

New Delhi: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will discuss and firm up a roadmap to take Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's 'vote theft' message across the country with all states in charge on August 11 to win the war of perception against the ruling BJP.

The heads of the frontal organisations like the Youth Congress, National Students Union of India, Mahila Congress and Sewa Dal would also attend the strategy session.

According to party insiders, besides fighting the elections, winning the war of narratives or perceptions had assumed significance to counter the saffron party which was running a massive propaganda against Congress over the past 11 years.

A key element of this propaganda was targeting and defaming Rahul Gandhi and painting him a reluctant politician who lacked understanding of the country's politics but could reach a leadership position in the Congress due to his family surname. Another element of the saffron party's propaganda was the strong and popular leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who could single-handedly win elections after elections for the BJP.

The propaganda against Rahul Gandhi was busted after he undertook the 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked around 4,000 km from Kanyakumari in the south to Kashmir in the north with a message to unite the country against divisive politics. But the second propaganda is still on.

"Today the war of perceptions has become very important. The nationwide campaign against 'vote theft' will basically flag that the BJP led by PM Modi is rigging the elections in the country and that he is directly attacking parliamentary democracy by manipulating voter lists. For the ordinary voter his right to vote is very important. We have presented solid data before the people on how this vote theft is taking place," All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

"Our campaign will also aim to put pressure on the system so that the necessary corrections are put in place to ensure that future elections are secured," he said.

Though Rahul Gandhi had been alleging 'vote theft' for long after the Congress got suspicious over shocking poll losses in Maharashtra and Haryana, the revelations made by him on August 7 made both his friends and foes sit up and take notice.

While the usual suspect BJP slammed the former Congress chief for leveling baseless charges, support came from the INDIA bloc allies like the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), who urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to clear the air over the 'vote theft' issue.

In this line, one major concern for the grand old party has been the ECI seeking an affidavit from Rahul Gandhi to back his charges before the panel looked into the voter list irregularities. To this the Congress counter would be to seek an oath from the poll panel saying all poll data was foolproof.

"The Leader of Opposition has been given this role by the Constitution which has also given a responsibility to the Election Commission of India to conduct free and fair elections and maintain updated and correct voter lists. If the LoP brings some facts in public based on ECI data where is the problem. Instead of asking him to file an affidavit and a complaint before the poll panel will look into the charges, the ECI should have started a probe on its own. It seems the poll panel has become an arm of the BJP as it is speaking the saffron party's language," AICC functionary Kunal Chowdhary told ETV Bharat.

"Instead of asking Rahul Gandhi to file an affidavit, the ECI should give an affidavit that all its poll data is foolproof. It is their responsibility to protect the voting right of each individual given to the citizens by the Constitution," said Chowdhary.

"Often, the police used to say that first file a report, only then will treatment for the injured in an accident begin. Today, the ECI is saying something similar. Rahul Gandhi has proven the voter list scam, laying out truth and facts for all to see. But the ECI says, take an oath, file a report, only then can an investigation take place. Just entangle in technicalities, divert from the issue," AICC functionary Gurdeep Sappal said.

According to party insiders, while fighting the BJP, the nationwide 'vote theft' campaign would have some benefits also and help the Congress in mobilising its organisation across the country to the booth level.

"Hitherto, most people and party workers had faith in the ECI that they only focused on election management and campaign. Now they will also have to be alert to voter list manipulations down to the booth level and be in regular touch with the booth-level officers. This will require additional deployment but will help not only the Congress but the other parties also," Chandan Yadav said.