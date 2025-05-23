ETV Bharat / bharat

Ensuring Social Justice Cong' Ideological Commitment, Not Poll Issue: Kharge To Party Spokespersons

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday urged party spokespersons to take the message of social justice to the people fearlessly and treat it as an ideological commitment and not an election issue.

In a message to the spokespersons at their workshop on social justice, he said it is their responsibility to take the issue to the grassroots and create awareness on it among the masses.

Calling the party spokespersons as the voice of our thoughts, he said today, when the country is becoming aware of the caste census, it is our responsibility to take this topic to the public with facts, with sensitivity, and without fear.

"This is not only a fight for social justice but also a fight to protect the soul of the Constitution. I appeal to you not to consider this campaign as just an election issue, it is our ideological commitment. Today's dialogue is a proof of our unity in this direction," Kharge said in his video message.

"My best wishes to all of you for this historic effort. Let us together build an India where the identity, dignity and rights of every citizen are equally respected," he stressed.

"This workshop is not just a program, it is a continuation of our thoughts and struggle. Today, when the country is talking about caste justice, it is the responsibility of the Congress party to give direction to this discussion, take it from slogan to policy, and make 'Jitna Aabadi Utna Haq' not just a slogan but a national resolution," the Congress chief also said.

He said the issue of caste census is not new and the Congress has constantly raised it, in our manifestos, in Parliament, on the streets, and on every platform where social justice should be talked about.

He said he himself had written a letter to the Prime Minister in April 2023 reiterating the demand that caste census should be started immediately. In that letter, he said he had clearly said that "until we have the correct data, no government can claim that it is providing justice to everyone".