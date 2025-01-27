BJP-RSS People 'Traitors', Never Contributed To Freedom Struggle: Kharge Urges Partymen To Unite

Mhow: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged party workers to unite in saving the Constitution, saying the Dalits, backwards, tribals and poor will suffer otherwise. Addressing the "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" rally here, he also branded the BJP-RSS people as "traitors" and said the Congress will never tolerate the exploitation of the poor in the name of religion.

Taking a swipe at BJP leaders taking holy dip at the Maha Kumbh, Kharge said taking a dip in the holy Ganga will not help remove poverty. He, however, stressed that he does not wish to hurt anyone's 'aastha' (faith). "BJP leaders are competing with each other to take the dip in the Ganga river for the sake of cameras," he said.

The Congress chief also attacked the RSS and the BJP, saying while they make statements like 'don't look for Shivling under every mosque', they continue to "instigate" people to do so. He said the people of the RSS, who abuse the Congress today, did nothing for the country's freedom struggle and independence as they were with the British.

"The RSS-BJP are 'deshdrohi' (traitors). If you want to free yourself from poverty and unemployment, then protect the Constitution and remain united," Kharge said. He said Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha, while replying to a debate on the Constitution last year, showed his "real feelings" for Ambedkar.

Taking a swipe at PM Narenddra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he charged, "they have committed so many sins that they cannot go to heaven in 100 lives". The Congress had planned this rally at Ambedkar's birthplace to highlight the BJP's alleged insult to Ambedkar's work.