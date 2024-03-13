'Mahila Nyay' Guarantees: Congress To Implement Women's Reservation Sans Survey, Says Rahul Gandhi

Dhule: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday announced five 'Mahila Nyay' guarantees, including Rs 1 lakh to poor women, 50 pc quota in government jobs and hostels for women, while addressing a rally as part of Mahila Melava Meeting in Dhule in Maharashtra, in his final leg of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The five guarantees he announced are:

Mahalakshmi: Rs 1 lakh annually to a woman from a poor family. Aashi Aabaadi, Poor Haq: Half of all new recruits to Central Govt reserved for women. Respect for power: Central government's contribution to the monthly salary of Asha, Anganwadi and mid-day meal making women will be doubled. Adhikar Maitri: Every Panchayat will appoint an Adhikar Maitri who will inform women about their legal rights and help in implementing these rights. Savitri Bai Phule Hostel: The central government will double the number of hostels for working women in the country, with at least one hostel in each district.

Speaking at the event, he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of staging a pompous show in Parliament while passing women's reservation, which will take effect after the census that will be done a decade later.

Congress To Implement Reservation Without Survey

"Narendra Modi passed the women's reservation (act) with much fanfare in the Lok Sabha. But then you women were informed that you will be able to enjoy the reservation after the census, that will be carried out after 10 years," he said.

"Soon after the Congress party government comes to power, women will be given reservation without any survey," he promised.

Waive Loans Of Farmers, Labourers, Small Traders

Rahul accused Modi of writing off Rs 16 lakh crore of loans handed out to billionaires, saying it accounted for for 24 years of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme budget.

Rahul said: "Narendra Modi had waived Rs. 16 lakh crore to billionaires. One year budget of MNREGA is Rs. 65 thousand crores. This works out as such Modi has given 24 years of MNREGA money to billionaires."

He also insisted the loans of farmers, labourers and small traders should also be waived.

"If their loans can be waived, then the loans of farmers, labourers, small traders should also be waived," he said.