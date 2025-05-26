Congress Names LS MP Gaurav Gogoi As New Assam Unit Chief, Revamps State Team Ahead Of 2026 Polls

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday named Lok Sabha deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi as the new Assam unit chief indicating the grand old party will contest the next year’s assembly elections aggressively under the leadership of the young leader.

The Congress has been in the Opposition in the north-eastern state for 9 years and is likely to pitch Gaurav as the grand old party’s chief ministerial face against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Gaurav had been under fire from the chief minister for a while after speculation began in the grand old party that he may be asked to steer the Assam Congress ahead of the 2026 contest.

According to Congress insiders, in projecting Gaurav Gogoi the party will recall the legacy of his father and three-term former chief minister Tarun Gogoi who brought peace and development to the strife-torn state.

The Congress will also flag how Sarma who was a minister in the Tarun Gogoi government ditched the party to join BJP in 2015. Later, he also took away several Congress MLAs along with him. In 2016, Sarma helped the saffron party come to power in the state for the first time but missed becoming the chief minister. However, Sarma again ensured a BJP win in 2021 and was rewarded with the post of chief minister. Congress leaders allege Sarma was also responsible for pushing BJP in the region by hook or crook.

“We are confident our new team will work with great energy and dedication. Change is certain in Assam. With the people’s trust, Congress is on its way to form the next government. We will contest the coming elections aggressively. We have already started a door-to-door campaign to highlight the distress among the people. Development took a backseat in the state and corruption in the government peaked. The drug menace coupled with high unemployment among youth is a major concern for the locals. There is a law and order issue as well. Another problem being faced by the people are the new smart meters which have led to inflated electricity bills,” AICC in charge of Assam Jitendra Singh told ETV Bharat.

“Gaurav Gogoi had been targeted by the chief minister as he had been asking tough questions from him. Instead, the BJP levelled fabricated allegations on the family members of the MP. But Gaurav will not cow down under any pressure. We will keep asking questions from the government and take up people’s issues. The personal attacks on my colleague Gaurav by the CM are worse than atrocious. The chief minister is simply unable to come to grips with the fact that a year back the people of Jorhat voted resoundingly in favour of Gaurav and totally rejected the campaign managed by Himanta Sarma and his colleagues. These attacks were meant to divert attention away from the chief minister’s own monumental corruption and misdeeds. He knows well that he is the outgoing chief minister and hence his desperation,” said Singh.

Kharge also named three senior leaders Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey and Pradip Sarkar as Working presidents of the Assam unit to balance regional equations while recasting the state unit. The Congress chief further named outgoing state unit chief Bhupen Borah as head of the campaign committee, senior leader Debabrata Saikia as coordination committee chief, MP Pradyut Bordoloi as head of the manifesto committee and MP Rakibul Hussain as head of the publicity committee.

“I acknowledge the committed and responsible leadership of the outgoing PCC chief Bhupen Borah. He played a commendable role during the past years,” said Singh.

AICC secretary in charge of Assam Manoj Chauhan said besides corruption, the state government will be targeted over insulting the women voters and for targeting the Congress leaders.

“The chief minister can remain insecure with Gaurav as he has been for the past 13 years. For the Congress party, we will focus on the dire economic situation of the state and the coal-drug mafia being run under political protection. The fact that the chief minister made the allegations at a political rally during the panchayat elections marked a new low for political discourse in Assam. Further, Assamese women are highly respected and empowered in our society. From the days of the freedom struggle to the present day the women have made our society proud. The chief minister should apologize for suggesting that women gave favours to get a government job during previous Congress rule,” Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

“Our MPs were attacked by goons of the ruling party but no action was taken in the matter,” he said.

The new state unit chief thanked the party for the opportunity and his family for the support.

“I thank my leadership for the opportunity. I also thank my parents for guiding me and thank my family for backing me. The wisdom, experience and dedication of seniors in the party has taught me many things. I will seek the blessings of the people over the coming days,” Gogoi told ETV Bharat.