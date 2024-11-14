ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Lodges Complaint With EC Against PM Modi, Shah For 'Divisive' Statements, Seeks Ban

New Delhi: The Congress has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of making "false, divisive, malicious and slanderous" statements during their recent election campaign.

The opposition party has urged the Commission to ban Modi and Shah from conducting any election-related activities for the remainder of the election period, conduct a thorough investigation in the matter and direct the registration of a criminal case against all the individuals involved in "the BJP's vitriolic and blatantly violative electoral campaign" in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In his memorandum to the EC against Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said his party wants to apprise the poll panel of several statements issued by the star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, during an election rally for the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections.

On November 8, Modi, during election rallies in Nasik and Dhule, Maharashtra, made a series of "false, malicious, and slanderous" statements targeting the Congress (INC) and its allies, Ramesh alleged. In his statements, Modi levelled allegations against prominent leaders of the Congress and former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, he said.

Modi alleged that the Congress leaders were opposed to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities and Other Backward Classes (OBC), Ramesh pointed out.

"Thereafter, Narendra Modi levelled allegations against the current leadership of the INC and claimed that the INC was opposed to the interests of the SC, ST and OBC communities. In fact, Mr. Modi went to the extent of claiming that INC was actively promoting infighting amongst the SC, ST and OBCs," he said and shared a transcription of the speech.

"The tone and tenor of the entire speech is further evidence of the speaker's intention to create and spread religious and caste-based animosity," Ramesh alleged in his memorandum dated November 13.

Ramesh also cited a speech by Modi on November 12, during his election rally in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, and said the PM "repeated his false and unfounded allegations against the INC and its alliance partners".

"However, apart from the allegations, Mr. Modi yet again made claims and statements, which are directly in violation of the electoral laws and amount to committing offences under criminal law," he said.

The Congress leader urged the EC to conduct a thorough investigation in the matter and direct the registration of a criminal case against all the individuals involved in "the BJP's vitriolic and blatantly violative" electoral campaign in Maharashtra.