ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress-Led Govts Lacked Political Will To Act Against Pakistan Despite Terror Attacks: Nadda In Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda speaks during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 30, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that the previous Congress-led governments lacked the political will to act against Pakistan despite Islamabad's continued support for terrorism, and accused the Opposition party of "appeasement" towards the neighbouring country.

Speaking in the Upper House during the 'Special Discussion on India's Strong, Successful and Decisive Operation Sindoor in Response to the Terrorist Attack in Pahalgam', Nadda said those questioning the government on its response post Pahalgam must introspect on what they did after terror attacks when they were in government.

Comparing the responses of the two sets of governments, the Congress-led regime between 2004-14 and the BJP-led governments between 2014-25 to terror attacks orchestrated by Pakistan during the two periods, the BJP leader said, "The army was the same but there was no political will (under the Congress regime)".

Asserting that the government condemns the Pahalgam terror attack "in one voice", Nadda said, "The Home Minister of our sensitive government was in Kashmir at 5 pm on the day of the attack while the Prime Minister cut short his Saudi Arabia visit".

He further said the political leadership is extremely important as it gives directions to the armed forces. Nadda said there is a difference between a responsible, sensitive, proactive government and a government which responds according to the need of the hour, and an inactive, lukewarm attitude, non reactive, non responsive government.

"We will do injustice with this narrative if we look at the Pahalgam terror attack in isolation," Nadda said. Detailing the response of the Congress-led UPA government during 2004-14 to terror attacks carried out at the time, Nadda said that "no action was taken" after Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai bomb blasts where hundreds were killed and scores injured, which shows the insensitivity of then governments.

Trade, tourism and talks with Pakistan continued despite the terrorist attacks, Nadda said. "You kept appeasing and never pressured Pakistan despite terrorism," he said. Moreover, India and Pakistan agreed on Kashmir-specific confidence-building measures, Nadda said, asserting that "We kept engaging in confidence-building measures, while they kept shooting at us, we kept serving them Biryani".

The forces were the same, the army was the same, the police were the same but there was no political will, he said, referring to the UPA regime. Nadda cited the surgical strike after the Uri terrorist attack as evidence of the NDA government's approach towards dealing with terrorism and Pakistan, stating that it is an example of a changing India under Modi's leadership with transparency and conviction.

Citing Modi's statement that Pakistan has committed a blunder and they will have to pay the price, Nadda said that political will is required to deal with terrorism. He also refuted allegations that Modi had gone to Bihar for electioneering days after the Pahalgam attack, saying the prime minister had gone to attend Panchayati Raj Day, and he went to celebrate the day with the elected members of panchayats.