Cong MP Submits Privilege Notice Against BJP's Sambit Patra For 'Traitor' Barb At Rahul

New Delhi: Congress MP Hibi Eden has submitted a notice to move a privilege motion against BJP MP Sambit Patra for his remarks calling Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi "traitor of the highest order", asserting that the usage of "completely defamatory and unparliamentary words" has clearly violated constitutional norms.

In his letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Eden said, "I wish to raise a motion of privilege and bring to your attention the completely unparliamentary conduct of Sambit Patra, MP Lok Sabha, against the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi." In a press conference held on December 5, Patra has referred to the Leader of the Opposition as a "traitor of the highest order" while making unfounded allegations against the LoP, he said.

"The usage of such words against the LOP, while being defamatory and unacceptable in public life, is also a complete breach of parliamentary privilege of the LoP," Eden argued. "I wish to highlight that the position of the Leader of Opposition is a constitutional position and therefore requisite parliamentary dignity needs to be given to such a post. Patra, by the usage of completely defamatory and unparliamentary words, has violated constitutional norms and should be held in contempt of the same," the Congress MP from Ernakulam said.

"I further wish to add that it is highly unfortunate and disgraceful that a leader whose family has given so many sacrifices for the country is being subjected to such harsh and socially appalling language by a member of the ruling party," Eden said in his letter to Birla. The Congress leader requested Birla to take appropriate and immediate action on this privilege motion, Eden said.