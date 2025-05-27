'Nehru Believed In democracy Not Demagoguery': Cong Pays Tribute To India’s First PM On His Death Anniversary

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday paid rich tribute to India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, on his 61st death anniversary, recalling his contributions to the making of modern India as most fundamental and profound.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi paid a floral tribute to the former prime minister at his memorial 'Shantivan' here. Congress President Kharge paid humble tributes to Nehru, recalling him the the fearless guardian of democracy.

Paying tributes to Nehru, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asserted that Nehru laid a strong foundation for independent India with his visionary leadership. Gandhi said Nehru's contribution to the establishment of social justice, modernity, education, the Constitution and democracy is invaluable.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Respectful tributes to India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji on his death anniversary. With the dream of a strong and inclusive India, Nehruji laid a strong foundation of independent India with his visionary leadership. His contribution to the establishment of social justice, modernity, education, constitution and democracy is invaluable," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

The legacy of 'Hind ke Jawahar' and his ideals will always guide us," Gandhi said. In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared a quote of Nehru that "Citizenship lies in serving the country".

"Humble tributes on the death anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji, who took India from zero to the top, the creator of modern India, the fearless guardian of democracy, who made India develop in scientific, economic, industrial and various fields, who constantly gave the message of 'unity in diversity' to the country, our source of inspiration," Kharge said.

"21st century India cannot be imagined without the contribution of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru", he added. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tribute to his great-grandfather.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka said, "What we think today and what we do, creates tomorrow's India." Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru dreamed of an India that would move forward with the help of science and technology and compete with the modern world."

"For this, he laid the foundation of dozens of educational, scientific, industrial, technical, social and economic institutions, which are the backbone of India today and are strengthening India as the pillar of our progress. The country will always remember his great contribution. Heartfelt tribute and salute to the creator of modern India," she added.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh paid homage to Nehru. In a post on X, Ramesh wrote, "Today is the 61st death anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, who simply refuses to go away despite a systematic 6D effort being made - since 2014 especially - to defame, distort, deny, denigrate, diminish, and demolish him and his legacy. Nehru's contributions to the making of modern India are most fundamental and profound."

He said, "He remains a source of great inspiration to all those committed to the idea of an India anchored in the finest of its composite heritage, an open, liberal and secular democracy with its Constitutional goals of social, economic and political justice, modern science and technology with a scientific temper at its roots and an India that stands exclusive globally by being uncompromisingly inclusive at home."

"For Nehru, democracy and yet more democracy was the oxygen which gave meaning to our lives, not demagoguery. He was authoritative without being authoritarian. He was not just an outstanding public figure who read, wrote, and shaped history decisively - perhaps more importantly, a good, decent, large-hearted, reflective, and noble human being with no insecurities whatsoever which he would have to overcome with bluffs, brags, and bombasts as we are seeing daily since May 26, 2014," he added.

For Nehru, India was one and many at the same time. His entire life was devoted to deepening that oneness while at the same time celebrating the many diversities that have defined India. To reclaim the idea of India that is now under so much assault, we have to reclaim the ideas of Nehru himself. Nehru wrote his testament ten years before he passed away. It is written in 'sparkling prose' that is so very poetic," the post read on X. India's first and longest-serving prime minister, Nehru, died in office in 1964.