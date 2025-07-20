Rahul Gandhi Quietly Builds Pucca House For ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi’s Son In Bihar

New Delhi: Congress leaders hailed Rahul Gandhi as ‘compassionate’ and dubbed him ‘a leader of the poor and the needy’ after he secretly got a new pucca house built for party member Bhagirath Manjhi, a resident of Gaya in Bihar.

Bhagirath Majhi is the son of Dashrath Manjhi, known as the ‘Mountain Man’ for having cut a large mountain block to build a road to his native place, Gehlaur in Gay, all by himself.

As per the Bihar Government, Dashrath Manjhi had carved a path 110 m long, 9.1 m wide and 7.7 m deep through a ridge of hills using only a hammer and chisel.

Dashrath Manjhi completed the daunting task single-handedly with the sole objective of connecting his remote and inaccessible village with the Wazirganj block in Gaya district.

Bhagirath Manjhi, considered influential among the local tribals and someone who has an inclination for politics, had joined the Congress in January 2025 in a jolt to the ruling JD-U, which he had joined in 2023.

On June 6, Rahul visited the mud hut of Bhagirath Manjhi, where the Congress leader sat with the family, shared coconut water, and listened to their concerns, including their financial hardships.

Rahul then asked the local leaders to ensure that a brick house was built in place of the mud hut and provided funds for the same as well.

After meeting with the Manjhi family in Dashrath Nagar, Rahul also garlanded the statue of Dashrath Manjhi as a mark of respect for the tribal icon.

Over the past months, Rahul had been engaging with local icons, marginalised communities, and symbolic figures besides holding ‘Save Constitution’ conclaves to regain political ground in Bihar, where assembly elections are due in October-November.

Bhagirath Manjhi, who had attended the ‘Save Constitution’ meet in Bodh Gaya, has shown his interest in contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from the Bodh Gaya constituency and may well get a nomination from the Congress.

“The legendary personality, the late Dashrath Manjhi's son, Bhagirath Manjhi, met with the people's leader Rahul Gandhi a few months ago. Without any publicity or fanfare, he quietly began constructing a good, solid house for the Manjhi family. Standing silently and generously with those in need, while avoiding taking credit for it, makes Rahul Gandhi a great statesman. All should hail the people's leader,” AICC functionary Chandan Yadav, who belongs to Bihar, told ETV Bharat.

“This is not the first such incident. Our leader believes in helping those who are marginalised. He is keen to become the voice of the people. He has placed human compassion, love, and empathy at the centre of his politics. This is what makes his ideology human-centric and aspirational for social justice. He is the architect of the country's destiny,” he said.

According to party insiders, Rahul Gandhi, who likes to describe himself as ‘people’s Leader of the Opposition’, is usually eager to help the needy and understand their problems, be it a poor cobbler Ram Chet in Sultanpur or a local barber Mithun in his parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli.

On July 26, 2024, Rahul had made a surprise halt at Ram Chet's tiny shop in Vidhayak Nagar outside Sultanpur when he was returning to Lucknow after appearing in a local court. Rahul spent some time with the cobbler and also tried his hand at making a pair of sandals.

The next day, Ram Chet received a sewing machine and raw materials for making shoes and other footwear items from the Congress leader. Later, he shot to fame as Ram Chet rejected a Rs 10 lakh offer for the pair of sandals made by Rahul. Following that, Rahul introduced him to a footwear designer in Mumbai and later invited Ram Chet’s family to his mother Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence in Delhi.

The story of Barber Mithun is similar. Rahul had visited his shop in Brijendra Nagar, Lalganj, after attending a public rally on May 13, 2024, during the Lok Sabha election campaign and got his beard trimmed. After three months, Mithun received a surprise gift from Rahul in the form of two salon chairs, a shampoo chair and an inverter to help him run his business. Later, Rahul invited Mithun and his family to 10 Janpath.

Earlier, the Congress leader had secretly helped the brother of Nirbhaya, who had become the face of the horrific 2012 Delhi rape and murder case that shook the country, become a commercial pilot. Rahul’s role became public only after Nirbhaya’s mother revealed the person behind her son’s achievement in 2017.

“Our leader is regularly targeted by his rivals. Every three months, there is a new summons or a new hearing. All this happens because he asks tough questions that make those in power uncomfortable. Be it Galwan, China, inflation, unemployment, farmers— whenever he demanded answers from the government on these issues, instead of responding, they filed cases against him. But Rahul Gandhi is neither scared nor will he stop. The incidents where he helped the needy are part of his political values, which make him push for social justice,” AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Avinash Pande, told ETV Bharat.

