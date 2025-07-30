Congress Leaders Hail Lop Rahul Gandhi’s Speech On Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The Congress leaders hailed the leader of the opposition (LOP) Rahul Gandhi’s speech on July 29 in the Lok Sabha on Op Sindoor, saying it was pointed and one that punctured the NDA’s narrative on the events after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The attack and its aftermath had become a flashpoint between the Congress and the other opposition parties and the NDA government. The opposition demanded a special parliament session to discuss the issue, but the government did not agree.

In between, the opposition and the government kept targeting each other over the terror attack, which was used by both the NDA and the INDIA blocs to mobilise public opinion.

The attack in which 25 innocent tourists and a local were killed by four Pakistan-sponsored terrorists had angered the residents across the country. The government had then launched a military operation code-named Op Sindoor on May 7, which hit 9 terror camps operating from Pakistan. A ceasefire was announced on May 10. However, the opposition alleged the ceasefire took place after the intervention of US President Donald Trump, who had made the same claim repeatedly.

The opposition and LOP Rahul Gandhi had been asking pm Modi to counter the US president’s claims. The special debate on Pahalgam-Op Sindoor started in the Lok Sabha on July 28 after the opposition said it must be discussed.

In an aggressive speech in the House on July 29, Rahul launched a scathing attack on the government over the security lapses behind the terror attack and the subsequent responses from the government.

“The speech made by the lop in the House was unique. It was very pointed, full of facts which raised several questions to which the government had no answer. The lop’s body language as well as his tone were very aggressive. That inspired the Congress workers and leaders. He flagged issues related to internal security and foreign policy. He especially talked about the intervention of the US in a bilateral matter. He even asked the pm to clarify the same, but that did not happen. The pm just said no world leader had asked us to stop Op Sindoor when our leader had been specifically mentioning the claims made by the US president,” AICC functionary Manoj Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

“The Pahalgam debate is over in the Lok Sabha and will be concluded in the Rajya Sabha soon. The opposition raised several questions, but only got long speeches from the government. The PM and the HM made references to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru several times, but I don’t know why they blame him for everything when the NDA has been in power since 2014,” said Chauhan.

The Congress leaders said that the LOP’s speech was appreciated by the allies like RJD, TMC and Shiv Sena UBT, which showed opposition unity. They further said this unity will be further reflected by the INDIA bloc during the remaining period of the monsoon session of parliament over various issues.

While Shiv Sena UBT’s Sanjay Raut said Rahul’s speech had disturbed the sleep of the NDA leaders, TMC’s Shatrughan Sinha noted the lop came and conquered the debate with facts and figures. RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav said Rahul’s speech had forced the NDA leaders to drink water.

“The INDIA bloc is united. Besides Pahalgam, another major issue for the opposition is the Bihar SIR. The bloc has been protesting the issue every day since the current session started. Even the Congress parliamentary party chairperson, Sonia Gandhi, has joined the protests outside the parliament entry gate. This shows our commitment towards the issue. We want the SIR issue to be debated inside the house and to seek answers from the government. We have already shared our concerns over the increase of lakhs of voters in Maharashtra, and now we are hearing that lakhs of voters will be removed from the list in Bihar. After the role of EVMs, the voter list manipulation seems to be the new trick of the saffron party to win elections,” AICC functionary BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.

“The other issues like jobs, education, healthcare, and the plight of farmers would also be raised during the session by the opposition. These are issues related to common people, and it is our duty to seek answers from the government,” he said.

Congress insiders said the opposition had discussed the broad strategy for the monsoon session on the first day itself, and the effort would show in the days to come.

“The INDIA alliance will take on the government on relevant issues. Our leader, Akhilesh Yadav, raised some very important points during the debate. The LOP’s speech was very aggressive, but we did not get the answers,” SP Lok Sabha MP Harender Malik told ETV Bharat.

