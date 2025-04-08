ETV Bharat / bharat

'Congress Reclaims Gandhian Path,' Party Leaders Gather In Ahmedabad For Key Meet

Ahmedabad: Congress is reasserting its ideological core with a two-day national convention in Ahmedabad on Tuesday and Wednesday in Gujarat. Reaffirming its commitment to the values of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi and first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the party has positioned the event as a strategic response to what it calls the Modi government’s “bulldozer politics” and Constitutional “subversion”.

Addressing reporters at the Ahmedabad airport, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal laid out the party’s agenda, saying: “The Congress party is reclaiming the Gandhian path. We are committed to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. The Modi government is bulldozing democratic norms with impunity, and we are ready to resist.”

The national convention comes at a critical political juncture, with the Congress seeking to consolidate opposition momentum and revive its organisational strength. Venugopal said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Tuesday will chart a roadmap to counter what he described as the Centre’s relentless assault on democratic institutions.

“There is no freedom, no space for expression. We’re not even allowed to speak in Parliament,” he said, adding that parliamentary conventions have been hijacked under the BJP-led regime. Congress leader Pawan Khera also invoked Gujarat’s historical role in shaping India’s destiny.