Congress Condemns Arrest Of Academic Ali Khan Mahmudabad

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera has strongly criticised the arrest of academic Ali Khan Mahmudabad, calling the incident a reflection of the state of affairs in "New India under the Modi government." Mahmudabad was arrested following a social media post regarding 'Operation Sindoor.'

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Khera stated that Mahmudabad, the grandson of former foreign secretary late Jagat S Mehta, was jailed not for inciting violence but for speaking out against it. Khera accused the government of silencing intellectuals, who challenge the BJP's narrative, alleging a double standard by the ruling party as its minister and deputy CM faced no action for demeaning the armed forces.

Khera was referring to a BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah, who allegedly called Colonel Sofiya Qureshi as “sister of terrorists”.

Khera asserted that the arrest signifies a "slow suffocation of freedom of speech" and the "criminalisation of dissent." He emphasised the Congress party's commitment to debate and democracy over dictates.

“His only mistake is that he wrote this post. And his other mistake is his name,” said Khera on X. Mahmudabad, an associate professor, and the head of the political science department of the Ashoka University in Sonipat, faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for inciting rebellion, disturbing communal harmony, and insulting religious sentiments, following complaints from the Haryana State Commission for Women and a BJP youth wing member.

The Women's Commission in a notice sent to Mahmudabad, stated that his comments appeared to disparage women in uniform and undermine their roles in the armed forces.

In response to the notice, Mahmudabad said on X: “I am surprised that the Women's Commission, while overreaching its jurisdiction, has misread and misunderstood my posts to such an extent that they have inverted their meaning.”

His arrest has drawn condemnation from academics and rights activists. He was remanded in police custody for two days after a court appearance on Sunday evening.