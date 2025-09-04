Congress Leader Umang Singhar Ruffles Feathers By Asserting Tribal Identity in Madhya Pradesh

Chhindwara: Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Umang Singhar, has ruffled feathers with his statement in promoting tribal identity above the Hindu one.

At a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Adivasi Vikas Parishad held at the District Congress Office on Wednesday, Singhar said, “We are not Hindus. We should be proud that we are Adivasis.”

Calling upon the tribal communities to unite, he said in his address, “There is nothing wrong in respecting a society. You are all aware of the Varna system and Manu's. We are nature worshippers and I ask you to proudly proclaim that we are adivasis and not Hindus.”

During his address, he referred to Chhindwara as the karmabhoomi of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former MP Nakulnath, where pride was always given priority. He said that both these leaders have ensured the equal participation of tribals right from the Congress organisation to electoral politics.

He said that everyone is equal in society, and it is society that makes political leaders and officials. But it is the tendency of people to forget society the moment they get any position, and that is why society needs to exercise control over the people, he said.

Singhar further stated,” Anyone who worships the sun, water, jungle, land and crops is an adivasi. I promise you that a probe will be initiated in the matter pertaining to the conversion of Adivasi land the moment a Congress government assumes office. The guilty officials and leaders will be taken to task.”

Singhar also participated in the Karmadar Puja being held in the Dussehra Ground. This was an event exclusively for the tribal population, and no one from the other communities was permitted at the venue.

The views expressed by Singhar are likely to draw a sharp reaction from the Sangh Parivar affiliates, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the other affiliates have been claiming that the tribals are a part of the larger Hindu community. They have always been treating the tribal communities as a part of the Hindu population in the country.

Assertion of tribal identity is in direct contradiction with the line of thought of the Hindutva organisations. There is a BJP government in the state that is under fire for failing to deliver on the issues of basic facilities to the people of the state. Despite tall claims of the government, the picture on the ground is quite different. The examples of administrative failures galore and are being repeated regularly, offering a window for the opposition to attack the government.