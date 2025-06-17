ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Recovers From Stomach Infection In Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for a stomach infection, has reportedly recovered from it.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 17, 2025 at 4:48 PM IST

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for a stomach infection, has reportedly recovered from it.

According to Dr. Ajay Swaroop, the Chairman of the Board of Management at the hospital, her condition is now stable and she is responding well to treatment; and her diet is being closely monitored under the supervision of doctors. However, as a precautionary measure, her discharge from the hospital has not been decided yet and she is currently under observation.

A team of doctors including Dr. Amitabh Yadav and gastroenterology specialist Dr. S. Nandy, has been monitoring her health since she was admitted at the hospital on Sunday night, with a stomach complaint. She fell sick in Shimla on June 7 and after a few days, at 9.10 pm on Sunday, i.e. June 15, she was admitted at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi.

The 78-year-old Rajya Sabha member has been admitted at the hospital several times in the recent past, owing to stomach issues. On February 20, this year, she was admitted to the same hospital before recovering shortly. A week prior to that, on February 13, was her last appearance in the parliament.

