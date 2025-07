ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi Govt 'Destroyed' Our Foreign Policy: Rahul On India's Outreach Post-Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump has claimed 25 times to have halted Operation Sindoor, adding, "There is something fishy."

"Modi govt 'destroyed' our foreign policy, no country supported us", Rahul said while speaking to reporters outside the Parliament.