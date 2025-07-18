ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hounded' By Govt For Last 10 Years: Rahul Slams ED Chargesheet Against Vadra

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint naming the 56-year-old Vadra in a money laundering case in Haryana's Shikohpur.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 18, 2025 at 12:19 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the government of launching a witch-hunt against his brother-in-law Robert Vadra after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet against the businessman in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in a land deal in Haryana's Shikohpur. Gandhi also asserted that the truth shall eventually prevail and that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her family will withstand any kind of persecution.

"My brother-in-law has been hounded by this government for the last ten years. This latest chargesheet is a continuation of that witch hunt," he said in a post on X. "I stand with Robert, Priyanka and their children as they face yet another onslaught of malicious, politically motivated slander and harassment," he added. Gandhi said, "I know that they are all brave enough to withstand any kind of persecution and they will continue to do so with dignity".

"The truth will eventually prevail," the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha asserted. The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a prosecution complaint naming the 56-year-old Vadra in a criminal case.

The federal investigative agency also attached 43 immovable properties located in Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat worth Rs. 37.64 crore pertaining to Vadra and his linked entities like Sky Light Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. and others. Vadra's office stated on Thursday, saying the present proceedings are nothing more than an extension of the political witch-hunt by the present government against him.

