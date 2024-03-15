Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Palghar

Palghar (Maharashtra): Friday marks the 62nd day of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' in Palghar district of the state. MP Gandhi will interact with the public at these two places.

The yatra resumed at 9 am from Mokhada in Palghar district after Gandhi criticised the Modi government at a farmer's meeting in Nashik. Speaking at a rally today in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, Gandhi claimed that electoral bonds are the source of the funding used to overthrow state governments.

Rahul Gandhi made these remarks following the Election Commission of India's Thursday release of the voter bond purchasers' list. Gandhi addressed the crowd during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, calling electoral bonds "the biggest extortion racket in the world" and claiming that shell businesses on the list are under pressure from the CBI and ED.

"Shiv Sena and NCP are being broken using the money. This (Electoral bonds) is from where the money has come from," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi went on to say that the Prime Minister of India is behind this obvious "criminal extortion from corporate India."



"No opposition party could obtain contracts at the national level, control over agencies, or access to Pegasus. Opposition is not the issue," declared Gandhi. Maharashtra has the most amount of infrastructure projects in any state, over Rs 8 lakh crore, at various phases of development, according to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's announcement on Friday.



According to him, Maharashtra is the state that draws in the most foreign direct investment (FDI) and makes up a significant portion of the nation's GDP. Within the following two years, Shinde pledged to remove potholes from Mumbai's roads.

In order to eliminate disparities in the government and other sectors, the previous president of the Congress emphasized the need for a national caste census and stated that, should the Congress be voted back into power at the center, this exercise will be carried out.



Gandhi stated that although OBC, Dalit, tribal, and backward populations make up 88% of the nation's population, they are still underrepresented in the media, court, and administration. (The Wayanad, Kerala, Lok Sabha MP stated that the beneficiaries of government-sponsored crop insurance programs are private insurance firms rather than farmers.