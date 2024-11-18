ETV Bharat / bharat

We Will Break 50 Per Cent Cap On Reservations: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi viewed state elections as ideological battle pitting billionaires against poor, noting Rs 7 lakh crore projects moved to Gujarat from Maharashtra.

File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations and conduct a caste census in the country. “Caste census is the biggest issue before us and we will get it done; it is our central pillar,” Gandhi said at a press conference in Mumbai. Gandhi described the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections as a battle of ideologies and a fight between a few billionaires and the poor.

The Congress leader said that Rs 7 lakh crore projects including Foxconn and Airbus were shifted to Gujarat from Maharashtra. This led to youth in Maharashtra losing out on jobs, he added. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will protect the interests of the people of Maharashtra, he said.

The entire political machinery was twisted to help one person in the Dharavi redevelopment scheme in Mumbai, Gandhi said. Gandhi mocked the BJP’s 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan, accusing the party of prioritising the interests of industrialist Gautam Adani over the people of Maharashtra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Mumbai (PTI)

Gandhi brought a safe to the press conference pulled out a poster of Modi and Adani, and said, “They are safe till they are together.” The second poster he pulled out of the safe displayed a map of the Adani Group’s Dharavi redevelopment project. Gandhi said the safe symbolised the wealth of Mumbai, which he alleged was being targeted by Adani with the support of the BJP-led government.

The Dharavi redevelopment is unfair, and it is being done to benefit only one person. We are not convinced how tenders are being given. Only one person is given all the ports, airports and wealth of India," he said.

CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHIMAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONSPRESS CONFERENCE IN MUMBAIMAHA VIKAS AGHADI GOVERNMENT

