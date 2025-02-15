ETV Bharat / bharat

India Needs Clear Vision To Produce New Tech, Not Empty Words: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India needs a clear vision and real industrial prowess to give youth jobs and lead India into the future.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 12:47 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said while India has the talent, it needs a strong production base, and not empty words, to build industrial prowess in new technology to give its youth jobs.

In a post on X, Gandhi highlighted how China has started producing drones which are revolutionising warfare across the world, saying India needs to develop a strategy to become competitive in this area.

"Drones have revolutionised warfare, combining batteries, motors and optics to manoeuver and communicate on the battlefield in unprecedented ways. But drones are not just one technology -- they are bottom-up innovations produced by a strong industrial system.

"Unfortunately, PM Modi has failed to grasp this. While he delivers 'teleprompter' speeches on AI, our competitors are mastering new technologies. India needs a strong production base not empty words," he said in the post, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India has immense talent, scale and drive. We must have a clear vision and build real industrial prowess to give our youth jobs and lead India into the future," Gandhi added. The Congress leader also tagged a nine-minute video on drone technology with the post, saying India has the talent and engineering skills to develop such technology for the future.

