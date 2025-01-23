ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Wants Sheila Dikshit's Development Model, Not 'False Propaganda' Of PM Modi, Kejriwal: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi said Delhi now wants the "real development model" of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

Delhi Wants Sheila Dikshit's Development Model, Not 'False Propaganda' Of PM Modi, Kejriwal: Rahul
File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (IANS)
By PTI

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 3:39 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Delhi now wants the "real development model" of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and not the "false propaganda and PR model" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Gandhi shared on Facebook a video montage highlighting issues such as inflation, unemployment, pollution and corruption.

"Bad construction, dirt, inflation, unemployment, pollution and corruption - the truth of Delhi is in front of the public," the former Congress chief said in his Facebook post in Hindi. "Delhi now wants the same real development model of Sheila Dikshit ji, not the false propaganda and PR model of Modi and Kejriwal," Gandhi said ahead the Assembly polls.

Gandhi could not address a public meeting in the Sadar Bazar Assembly constituency on Wednesday as he was unwell and appealed to people via a message read out at the rally to ensure the party's victory in the polls. Due to his ill-health, Gandhi could also not travel to Karnataka's Belagavi for the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally on Tuesday and earlier, his political programme in the New Delhi constituency could not be held.

Earlier this month, Gandhi had launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying there is no difference between the two leaders and they do not want backwards, Dalits, tribals and minorities to get their due share.

Specifically targeting Kejriwal at his first public meeting for Delhi assembly polls, Gandhi had said that the AAP convenor was following "Modi's strategy of propaganda and false promises" despite rising pollution, corruption and inflation in the national capital. He also promised a caste survey in Delhi if the Congress formed the government in the national capital.

Gandhi had hailed the work done under three successive Sheila Dikshit-led governments and asserted that neither Kejriwal nor the BJP can match the Congress' track record.

