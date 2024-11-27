ETV Bharat / bharat

Indictment Row: Rahul Demands Adani's Arrest, Accuses Govt Of Protecting Him

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called for the arrest of businessman Gautam Adani following US bribery charges against him, criticizing the government for protecting him.

India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference against the backdrop of a picture of Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, at his party headquarters in New Delhi on November 21, 2024.
India's Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference against the backdrop of a picture of Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, at his party headquarters in New Delhi on November 21, 2024. (AFP)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said businessman Gautam Adani should be arrested after his indictment in the US and accused the government of protecting him. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said when hundreds of people are arrested on "tiny" charges in the country, why is Adani not in jail?

The reiteration by Gandhi comes hours after the Adani Group said the billionaire and his nephew Sagar Adani have not been charged with any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment filed by US authorities in a court in a bribery case. The duo has been charged with securities fraud that involves a levy of monetary penalties.

"You think the Adanis are going to accept the charges? Which world are you living in? He is going to deny the charges," Gandhi said when asked about the denial of charges by the Adani Group.

"The point is he has to be arrested. As we have said, hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges and the gentleman has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores. He should be in jail... The government is protecting him," the former Congress chief said. Gandhi was the first to demand the arrest of Adani after charges of alleged bribery were made out by the US against the businessman.

Earlier, Adani's lawyer Mukul Rohtagi said there are no specific charges against the businessman or his associates and the accusations of bribery are very general and no specifics on who gave the bribe to whom are not specified.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said businessman Gautam Adani should be arrested after his indictment in the US and accused the government of protecting him. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said when hundreds of people are arrested on "tiny" charges in the country, why is Adani not in jail?

The reiteration by Gandhi comes hours after the Adani Group said the billionaire and his nephew Sagar Adani have not been charged with any violations of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment filed by US authorities in a court in a bribery case. The duo has been charged with securities fraud that involves a levy of monetary penalties.

"You think the Adanis are going to accept the charges? Which world are you living in? He is going to deny the charges," Gandhi said when asked about the denial of charges by the Adani Group.

"The point is he has to be arrested. As we have said, hundreds of people are being arrested on tiny charges and the gentleman has been indicted in the United States for thousands of crores. He should be in jail... The government is protecting him," the former Congress chief said. Gandhi was the first to demand the arrest of Adani after charges of alleged bribery were made out by the US against the businessman.

Earlier, Adani's lawyer Mukul Rohtagi said there are no specific charges against the businessman or his associates and the accusations of bribery are very general and no specifics on who gave the bribe to whom are not specified.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CONGRESS LEADER RAHUL GANDHIGAUTAM ADANIUS CHARGES ON ADANIUS FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.