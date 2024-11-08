BJP Wants To Snatch ''Jal, Jungle, Jameen'' From Tribals, Alleges Rahul At Jharkhand Poll Rally

Simdega: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP of trying to snatch 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest, land) from tribal people. He termed the Jharkhand polls as a fight of ideology between the INDIA bloc and the BJP-RSS combine. The Congress leader alleged that the RSS-BJP's mission was to "destroy" the Constitution of the country, while the INDIA bloc "wanted to protect" it.

"PM (Narendra) Modi calls you 'vanvasi' as the BJP believes that land, forest and water belong to the saffron party, RSS and capitalists. The BJP believes in grabbing tribal land under its newly coined word development. It wants to snatch 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen' (water, forest, land) from tribals," Gandhi alleged while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Simdega.

He also claimed that the Constitution was under "constant attack" and the INDIA bloc was making "all efforts to protect it". The Congress, if voted to power, will ensure caste census and removal of the 50 per cent cap on the reservation, Gandhi claimed. "The Constitution is under constant attack and it needs to be protected.

We will remove the cap of 50 per cent reservation at any cost. If we are voted to power in Jharkhand, we will raise reservation of STs to 28 per cent from the present 26 per cent, SCs to 12 per cent from the current 10 per cent and OBCs to 27 per cent from the existing 14 per cent," he claimed. He also asserted that a caste census is "a must to identify the participation of tribals, Dalits and OBCs" in various institutions and wealth of the country.

"When I raised the issue in Parliament, PM Modi was silent and later said that Rahul Gandhi wants to divide the country," the Congress leader claimed. This was Gandhi’s second visit to Jharkhand after the assembly poll schedule was announced. The polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20 and counting will take place on November 23.