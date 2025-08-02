Rahul Says 'Election System In India Already Dead', Alleges 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Were Rigged

New Delhi: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the election system in India was "already dead," and alleged that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were "rigged" and that he has proof to substantiate the claim.

Addressing the annual legal conclave titled 'Constitutional Challenges - Perspectives & Pathways' in New Delhi, Gandhi said that he suspected over 80 Lok Sabha seats were rigged in the 2024 general elections.

"The truth is that the election system in India is already dead. The Prime Minister of India holds office with a very slim majority. If 15 seats were rigged, we suspect that the number is over 70 to 80, he would not have been the Prime Minister of India. We are going to prove to you in the coming few days how a Lok Sabha election can be rigged and was rigged," Gandhi said while addressing the gathering in the national capital.

Highlighting the six-month investigation carried out by Congress, he further alleged that the Election Commission of India (ECI) doesn't exist and has disappeared. According to documentation received from the EC, Gandhi said that the Congress has ascertained that nearly 1.5 lakh voters out of 6.5 lakh who voted in the Lok Sabha elections were "fake".

"It makes it clear that the institution that defends the constitution has been obliterated and taken over. We have such proof that will show the whole country that the institution of the Election Commission does not exist. It has disappeared. It has taken us 6 months of non-stop work to find this proof. You will see with zero doubt how a Lok Sabha election is stolen. 6.5 lakh voters vote, and 1.5 lakh of those voters are fake," Gandhi said.

The LoP rekindled his suspicions regarding the election system, saying that he had his doubts about "something being wrong" since 2014. Questioning the BJP's sweeping victories in the assembly elections of Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi noted that they began investigating electoral malpractices following their defeat in Maharashtra, where one crore new voters appeared within months ahead of the assembly elections, ultimately voting for the BJP.

"I've been speaking recently about the election system. I had always suspected something was wrong, starting from 2014. I had a suspicion in the Gujarat Assembly elections already. This ability to win sweeping victories. The Congress Party didn't get a single seat in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, or Gujarat, which surprised me. Whenever we spoke, people said, 'Where's the proof?' Then, something happened in Maharashtra," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said that a document on the Rafale deal found "clearly, black and white, that the Prime Minister's office and the NSA have interfered in the Rafale deal" and damaged the deal. He added that the document itself would have brought down any government in any country of the world. "Nothing happened. You know where the document went. You know where the document died," he added.

The Congress leader shared an experience from the time when they were opposing the farm laws. He alleged that former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley threatened him. "He told me 'if you carry on opposing the government, fighting the farm laws, we will have to act against you'. I looked at him and said 'I don't think you have an idea who you are talking to.'"

Responding to 'Desh ka Raja kaisa Ho, Rahul Gandhi jaisa ho' slogans raised at the Conclave, Gandhi said, "Main Raja nahi hoon. Raja banna bhi nahi chahta hoon. Main Raja ke concept ke against hoon."

Read More