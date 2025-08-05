ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Judges Can't Decide Who Is A True Indian: Priyanka After Supreme Court Raps Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said it does not fall within the purview of the judges of the Supreme Court to decide who is a true Indian as she rallied behind her brother Rahul Gandhi after the apex court rapped him over his remarks on the Indian Army.

"With due respect to the honourable judges of the Supreme Court, they do not decide who is a true Indian. It is the job of the opposition leader; it is his duty to ask questions and to challenge the government," the Wayanad MP said, while speaking to the media at the Parliament House complex.

Rahul Gandhi, she added, has the highest respect for the Army and will never say anything against it. "As the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, it is Rahul Gandhi's duty to ask questions to the government," she said.

Her remarks came a day after the Supreme Court stayed the proceedings against Rahul Gandhi before a Lucknow court over his remarks about the Army during his December 2022 Bharat Jodo Yatra. The top court, however, censured the Congress leader, saying if he is a true Indian, he would not say such a thing.

"My brother would never say anything against the Army. He holds the Army in the highest respect. So it is a misinterpretation (of his remarks)," she said.

The BJP on Monday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he has vowed to "strengthen China", while the Congress asserted that every patriotic Indian has sought answers since the Galwan incident, but the government has chosen to "obfuscate" the truth with its policy of "DDLJ -- deny, distract, lie, and justify".