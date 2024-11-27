Priyanka Gandhi to Take Oath as Lok Sabha Member on Nov 28; Roadshow in Wayanad on Dec 1

New Delhi: Congress leaders lined up with bouquets to wish Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who will take oath as Lok Sabha member from Wayanad on Nov 28 saying their wait of 20 years was finally over.

According to party insiders, after taking oath Priyanka will reach Wayanad on Nov 29 and will stage a mega roadshow in her constituency on Dec 1 to thank the voters.

Before the oath taking, senior leaders from Kerala handed over the victory certificate to her on Wednesday while her brother and leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi offered sweets to Priyanka.

Among others who greeted her included Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shiv Kumar, CWC member Kamleshwar Patel, Telangana minister ponnam Prabhakar and AICC in charge of Delhi Qazi Nizamuddin.

“Not on the Congress leaders but the people have been waiting for her parliament entry over the past 20 years. Her presence in the House will provide new energy to the entire opposition. She has been raising the voice of the downtrodden and commoners outside the parliament for a long time but we will now also get to hear her in the House. We are all very excited over her oath taking. We all will welcome her when she reaches the parliament house complex and will usher her in the House on Thursday before she takes oath,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Jawaid told ETV Bharat.

“Her presence will not only charge up the Congress members but also by those in the treasury benches who feel suffocated as they can’t speak the truth to power. The voice of the opposition will now get amplified in parliament,” he said.

CWC member Kamleshwar patel, who met Priyanka, said her presence in the Lok Sabha will strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi who has been questioning the NDA over various issues.

“She is very articulate and she regularly attacks the government to get justice for the poor. That fight will now become stronger in the House. She is already a national leader and her Lok Sabha entry will certainly boost the party,” patel told ETV Bharat.

Patel noted that for the first time all three Gandhi family members will be in parliament together.

“The Gandhi family is synonymous with pro- poor politics. They are a big brand and always stand for certain values. The good part will be that all three Gandhi family members will be in parliament together, Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha and Rahul and Priyanka in Lok Sabha. They will effectively counter the government,” he said.

Lok Sabha member Hibi Eden said Priyanka had won the Wayanad seat with a record margin and will thank the voters who had a special affection for Rahul also on Dec 1 for their support.

“She will fight for the people of Wayanad like Rahul did and will also boost the party’s prospects ahead of the next assembly elections in Kerala. The people in the state are very excited over her parliament debut and chose her as she is a national leader,” he added.