CWC Member Pawan Khera Takes Dig At Centre Over GST

Jaipur: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Pawan Khera on Thursday termed GST (Goods and Services Tax) as "Gabbar Sitharaman Tax" and said through this the BJP government at the Centre has spread "tax terrorism".

Addressed a press conference on GST at the Rajasthan Congress headquarters here, Khera said that "this is a government of timid and cowards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest coward, who cannot speak even a single word without a teleprompter."

CWC Member Pawan Khera Takes Dig At Centre Over GST (Video: ETV Bharat)

Khera said that "it has been 90 months since GST was implemented in the country".

"Meanwhile, more or less every day a new circular has been issued regarding it. The basis of GST was simplification, but what kind of simplification is this that a new circular was issued every day in 90 months," the senior Congress leader said.