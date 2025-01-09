ETV Bharat / bharat

CWC Member Pawan Khera Takes Dig At Centre Over GST

Congress leader Pawan Khera termed GST as 'Gabbar Sitharaman Tax' and called PM Modi a 'coward'.

File photo of Congress leader Pawan Khera (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 1 hours ago

Jaipur: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Pawan Khera on Thursday termed GST (Goods and Services Tax) as "Gabbar Sitharaman Tax" and said through this the BJP government at the Centre has spread "tax terrorism".

Addressed a press conference on GST at the Rajasthan Congress headquarters here, Khera said that "this is a government of timid and cowards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest coward, who cannot speak even a single word without a teleprompter."

CWC Member Pawan Khera Takes Dig At Centre Over GST (Video: ETV Bharat)

Khera said that "it has been 90 months since GST was implemented in the country".

"Meanwhile, more or less every day a new circular has been issued regarding it. The basis of GST was simplification, but what kind of simplification is this that a new circular was issued every day in 90 months," the senior Congress leader said.

He further said that the poor and the middle class have suffered more losses due to GST.

"64 per cent of the GST has been paid by 50 per cent of the country's population, while the rich people of three per cent of the population have paid only 10 per cent. The middle class, small traders and poor common people have been hit the most by GST," he claimed.

Attacking the BJP-led Centre, Khera said, "This government spread tax terrorism. They had claimed to double the income of farmers, but by imposing tax, they doubled the cost of farmers.” Khera further called the Narendra Modi-led government, "a government of cowards and timid people".

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie, Organisation General Secretary Lalit Toonwal, General Secretary Jaswant Gurjar, spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi and MLA Amit Chachan were also present on the occasion.

