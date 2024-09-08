Bajrang Punia Receives Death Threats; Wrestler-Turned Congress Leader Lodges Police Complaint

Sonipat (Haryana): Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who joined Congress two days ago, has received death threats and he has lodged a police complaint about this. Punia, who is also working chairman of All India Kisan Congress, is reported to have received the death threats on his phone number.

In the message received on Punia's WhatsApp phone from a foreign number, the miscreant said, "Bajrang, leave Congress. Otherwise, this will not be good for you and your family. This is our last message. Before the elections, we will show you what we are. Complain wherever you want. This is our first and last warning."

After this, Bajrang Punia has lodged his complaint at Bahalgarh police station. Police spokesperson Ravindra Kumar said that Bajrang Punia has received a death threat and the Sonipat police are seriously investigating this matter.

Bajrang and Vinesh joined Congress: Two days ago, star wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joined the Congress party on Friday, 6 September 2024. After which the Congress made Vinesh Phogat a candidate from Julana assembly seat of Jind district of Haryana in the assembly elections. Then, the party announced to make Bajrang Punia the working chairman of All India Kisan Congress.

After joining Congress, Bajrang Punia had said that it is the responsibility of all of us to get Vinesh elected with a huge number of votes. "I am also committed to spend my time among the farmers now," he said.