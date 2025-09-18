ETV Bharat / bharat

Congress Launches Mass Contact Drive To back Rahul Gandhi's Anti-Vote Theft Campaign, Targets 5 Crore Signatures

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with people whose names he alleged were used in fake vote deletion forms, during a press conference, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Congress is miffed over the Election Commission of India (ECI) dismissing Rahul Gandhi's two vote theft revelations, but will not give up. The grand old party has launched a nationwide mass contact drive to obtain five crore signatures against alleged voter list manipulations, which are hurting the country's democracy.

According to party insiders, the Congress has directed all the state units and the party MPs to take part in the drive, which will focus on the states like Bihar going to polls this year and the ones to have elections in 2026 and 2027.

After the Bihar elections, likely in October-November, the Congress will face elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2026 and in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab in 2027.

The first set of revelations were made by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on August 7 related to over one lakh fake voters in the Mahadevapura assembly, which led to the victory of the BJP in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka in the 2024 national elections. The second set of revelations were made on September 18, related to the Aland assembly segment in the same state where the Leader of Opposition flagged the alleged deletion of names in the voter list. Both charges have been dismissed by the ECI.

Over the past weeks, Rahul Gandhi has been consistently alleging that voter list manipulations had taken place across the country and needed to be probed by the poll panel. He even conducted a Yatra across Bihar from August 17 to September 1, to highlight the alleged local version of vote theft, which took place in the form of the summary intensive revision of the state voter list and led to the removal of over 65 lakh names.

Faced with no response from the poll panel, the Congress decided to take the vote theft issue to the people and will try to gather at least five crore signatures till October 15, said the insiders.