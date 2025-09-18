Congress Launches Mass Contact Drive To back Rahul Gandhi's Anti-Vote Theft Campaign, Targets 5 Crore Signatures
The Congress is miffed over the poll panel dismissing Rahul Gandhi's charges, but will keep flagging the issue
Published : September 18, 2025 at 7:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is miffed over the Election Commission of India (ECI) dismissing Rahul Gandhi's two vote theft revelations, but will not give up. The grand old party has launched a nationwide mass contact drive to obtain five crore signatures against alleged voter list manipulations, which are hurting the country's democracy.
According to party insiders, the Congress has directed all the state units and the party MPs to take part in the drive, which will focus on the states like Bihar going to polls this year and the ones to have elections in 2026 and 2027.
After the Bihar elections, likely in October-November, the Congress will face elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in 2026 and in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab in 2027.
The first set of revelations were made by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on August 7 related to over one lakh fake voters in the Mahadevapura assembly, which led to the victory of the BJP in the Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka in the 2024 national elections. The second set of revelations were made on September 18, related to the Aland assembly segment in the same state where the Leader of Opposition flagged the alleged deletion of names in the voter list. Both charges have been dismissed by the ECI.
Over the past weeks, Rahul Gandhi has been consistently alleging that voter list manipulations had taken place across the country and needed to be probed by the poll panel. He even conducted a Yatra across Bihar from August 17 to September 1, to highlight the alleged local version of vote theft, which took place in the form of the summary intensive revision of the state voter list and led to the removal of over 65 lakh names.
Faced with no response from the poll panel, the Congress decided to take the vote theft issue to the people and will try to gather at least five crore signatures till October 15, said the insiders.
"Vote theft is a real threat to our democracy. In my parliamentary constituency alone, around 1.45 lakh names have been deleted during the SIR. The same has happened across all 38 districts in Bihar. The entire exercise was conducted in a chaotic manner, and now people are facing hurdles in getting the objections filed," Congress Lok Sabha MP from Kishanganj in Bihar Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.
"All the state units are involved in the signature campaign. The MPs too have been asked to contribute. The BJP and the ECI nexus have again shown. Our leader asked questions from the ECI but the BJP is responding," he said.
In Tamil Nadu, where assembly polls will be held in 2026, the Congress has given the state unit a target of one crore signatures against vote theft. "We want to play a big role in the campaign. This is part of a nationwide movement to expose electoral fraud and safeguard democracy," All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
Similar drives have been started in BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. "The torch that has been lit in Korba, will now reach every heart. The people of Chhattisgarh will now teach a lesson to the vote thieves. We have already started a series of vote adhikar rallies, torch marches and signature campaigns across the state. The arrogance of vote thieves will not prevail. Vote theft in the country will not be tolerated. Public support in Raigad made it clear that the alliance of BJP and ECI will no longer be allowed to run the country," Chhattisgarh Congress chief Deepak Baij told ETV Bharat.
"The Modi government, which came through vote theft, is witnessing its throne being shaken. Those who have looted democracy will now face a resounding response. Today, the vote theft slogan is on every youth's lips. The signature campaign is the responsibility of every party leader," Congress Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan Brijendra Singh Ola told ETV Bharat.
Over the coming days, the signature drive will continue across states. Alongside, research by various units will also go into alleged voter manipulations and will be presented by Rahul Gandhi in phases to keep the issue alive and seek accountability from the poll panel, said party insiders.