Congress Launches Hunger Strike For Jammu Kashmir Statehood; 'A Gimmick', Says BJP

Srinagar: After hitting the streets in Jammu and Kashmir for the restoration of statehood, Congress on Thursday announced a 21-day-long protest program, including a 16-day hunger strike in the union territory (UT), to press for the demand.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra said that other political parties can also join them, though “they are not under any compulsions.”

Karra said that the party will observe August 5 as a black day. On this day in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state and divided it into two UTs.

The Congress party had earlier protested for three days in Jammu, Srinagar, and Delhi as part of its “Hamari Riyasat, Hamari Haq” campaign. It also held a protest in Delhi outside Parliament.

The JKPCC will also organise ‘Chai Pe Charcha' (discussion over a cup of tea) with the transport and taxi union at the tourist taxi stand near the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) hotel on Residency Road, Jammu.

“This will be the beginning of our plan to intensify the campaign for restoration of statehood, and we will be meeting different stakeholders during this period, including transporters, traders, chambers of commerce, industries, and others, to involve them in this program, which is for every person of Jammu and Kashmir irrespective of religion, region, party, or profession,” said Neeraj Gupta, chief media coordinator of PCC.

Reacting to the protest program of Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a “publicity stunt” that aligns with the ‘Fit India’ slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Let’s be honest—this hunger strike isn’t about statehood. It’s Tariq Karra finally following PM Modi’s anti-obesity mantra: ‘Fit India, Hit India.’ If skipping meals for headlines is the new Congress strategy, they might as well call it a fitness campaign,” BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir Spokesman Altaf Thakur quipped while addressing the media in Srinagar.

Thakur dismissed Karra’s move as a publicity stunt, saying the Congress leader was “trying to stay politically relevant by starving himself, not for the people, but for the cameras.” He said that statehood for Jammu and Kashmir is a serious issue and not something that can be restored on the whims of political theatrics or token protests.

